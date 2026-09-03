‘No country should help Iran’: US Secretary Marco Rubio’s warning after India-Iran SCO meet

A day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that no country should help Iran evade sanctions.

“And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too,” Rubio said.

In an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio, Rubio was asked about his reaction to the meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Replying, he said many countries across the globe talk to the regime in Tehran.