‘Fully prepared’: Iran threatens tit-for-tat move with oil chokehold as US widens economic sanctions

Iran's warning came a day after Scott Bessent unveiled new sanctions aimed at cutting off Iran's economic lifeline.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readAug 25, 2026 12:40 PM IST First published on: Aug 25, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Iran US Live updatesUS President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Photo: AI-generated)

Iran on Tuesday threatened to hit back against an expanded round of US economic sanctions, with senior officials in Tehran voicing confidence that key trading partners would not fall in line with Washington’s pressure campaign. The warning came a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled new sanctions aimed at cutting off Iran’s economic lifeline and pressuring Tehran to end the war. Oil prices, however, showed limited immediate reaction, even as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply.

Why did the US widen sanctions on Iran?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the new sanctions, describing them as an effort to cut off Tehran’s economic lifeline and pressure Iran to end the war. He warned that countries continuing to do business with Iran could face secondary sanctions and exclusion from the dollar-based financial system, although Washington stopped short of imposing those penalties immediately.

Story continues below this ad
Also read World News Today Live Updates: Iran rejects US pressure, warns it is ready for ’round of confrontation’

The new measures target 60 individuals, entities and vessels linked to Iran. Bessent did not identify which trading partners could face secondary sanctions or say when penalties would take effect, saying countries would be given time to comply. The list notably left out major Chinese financial institutions involved in Iran’s oil trade, even though China remains Iran’s biggest oil buyer.

How has Iran’s leadership responded?

Iran’s leadership quickly dismissed the new measures, with officials portraying the sanctions as evidence that Washington was struggling to achieve its objectives.

  • Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the sanctions on social media, arguing Washington isn’t in a strong enough economic position to further isolate itself from other countries.
  • Ghalibaf claimed Iran’s trading partners had privately signalled they wouldn’t take the US measures seriously.
  • Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh struck a defiant tone on state television, saying Tehran was “fully prepared for the US sanctions” and warning the country’s response would no longer be purely defensive.
  • Madanizadeh added that neither China nor Russia had accepted the US measures, predicting other nations would resist them too.

Is Iran threatening military action too?

Alongside the economic pushback, Tehran has also raised the prospect of a harder response. Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps representative, warned of military retaliation against US interests and energy chokepoints if Iran’s infrastructure is threatened, according to Iranian state media.

Story continues below this ad

Iran has also tightened pressure on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has blacklisted 45 tankers it says violated its rules for crossing the waterway, warning that the vessels could face fines, detention and cargo confiscation.

Why is a US senator questioning the sanctions?

Not everyone in Washington believes the new sanctions will change the course of the conflict. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has argued that Iran has gained the upper hand, saying, “Iran is winning the war. Trump is losing.”

Iran has also tightened pressure on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has blacklisted 45 tankers it says violated its rules for crossing the waterway, warning that the vessels could face fines, detention and cargo confiscation.

Most Read
1World News Highlights: Trump’s ‘economic onslaught’ against Iran, issues ‘final warning’ to countries
2Trump moves to hike H-1B visa fee to over $100,000: What it means for Indians
3Natalie Harp in Trump’s VIP box amid letter storm; Melania’s chat goes viral
4New US visa rule: Why Harvard wants international students back by Sept 15
5US Green Card September bulletin: Indian family categories jump; EB visas stuck
6US Green Card September update: Why Indian families got relief, workers didn’t
  • Murphy argued that Iran did not control the Strait of Hormuz before the war but does now.
  • He noted Tehran still holds 30 of its original 33 missile sites along the waterway, despite months of US strikes.
  • He argued the US has already sanctioned nearly everything it can, leaving little room for this round to shift Iran’s position.

Are there fresh risks to oil supply?

Tensions at sea remain high, and supply pressures are mounting in the background.

Story continues below this ad
  • An oil tanker was struck and disabled by an unidentified projectile near Oman on Tuesday.
  • The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to its lowest level since November 1982.
  • Before the war began, the Strait of Hormuz typically carried cargoes equal to about 20% of global oil use a flow now under growing strain.
Also read ‘They were being held on water’: Iran says detained pilots in ‘poor physical condition’

How are oil markets reacting?

Brent crude edged up 0.3 per cent to $92.44 a barrel, while US WTI crude rose 0.4 per cent to $85.38, recovering slightly after both benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent in the previous session, according to Reuters.

Commodity strategists at ING said traders are treating Washington’s push to isolate Iran’s trading partners as a marginal development rather than something likely to shake markets, while KCM analyst Tim Waterer offered a note of caution, pointing out that Iran still retains the ability to respond by disrupting shipping.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments