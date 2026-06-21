Ahead of US talks, Iran’s Ghalibaf invokes children killed in Minab strike: ‘They are watching us’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf evoked the memory of the students who were killed in the Minab school strike, stating that the sacrifices of the “innocent children” would guide his actions during negotiations with the United States over the MoU aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said that he viewed the “martyrs” of Iran as the silent witnesses to every decision taken by his country’s leadership, adding that he hopes never to bring them shame.

“I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behaviour at every moment. They see us and expect things of us,” the Iranian parliament speaker said.