Iran agrees to not build or buy nuclear weapons under draft US peace deal: Report

Iran has agreed not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons under a draft memorandum of understanding with the United States (US), news agency Reuters reported citing a senior Iranian official.
The draft memorandum covers Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides set to discuss a final agreement during the 60 days following approval of the framework, the official told Reuters. Tehran or Washington haven’t officially reacted to this report so far.
US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that a peace deal will be signed on Sunday, while the Iranian side had suggested that the actual signing may take more time.
According to the official, the draft includes the following provisions:
Nuclear programme
Iran will not produce or acquire nuclear weapons
Iran will maintain its current nuclear programme until a final agreement, including by not enriching uranium and refraining from expanding nuclear facilities
The US will accept the dilution of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile inside the country, with both sides set to discuss the mechanism within 60 days
Strait of Hormuz
On the key maritime chokepoint that is crucial for global fuel trade, the two sides have agreed to the following, according to the report
Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels immediately
The United States will lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports
Financial measures
US will not impose new sanctions on Iran until the two sides reach a final agreement
Washington will waive oil sanctions for a specified period, allowing Iran to sell oil and access the proceeds
US will facilitate the release of $25 billion in Iranian assets through direct cash transfers, cooperation with regional countries and financial credit lines
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