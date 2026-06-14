Iran agrees to not build or buy nuclear weapons under draft US peace deal: Report

Both sides are set to discuss a final agreement during the 60 days following approval of the framework, an official told Reuters. (File Photo)

Iran has agreed not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons under a draft memorandum of understanding with the United States (US), news agency Reuters reported citing a senior Iranian official.

The draft memorandum covers Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides set to discuss a final agreement during the 60 days following approval of the framework, the official told Reuters. Tehran or Washington haven’t officially reacted to this report so far.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that a peace deal will be signed on Sunday, while the Iranian side had suggested that the actual signing may take more time.