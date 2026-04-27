Iran offers US new proposal seeking to reopen Strait of Hormuz, end war: Report

Workers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit by a US-Israeli strike, in Tehran (AP Photo)

Iran has offered the United Atates (US) a new proposal through Pakistani intermediaries seeking an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, Axios reported.

This comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday reportedly said that Iran could reach out to Washington if it wanted to negotiate an end to the war that started on February 28 after Israel and America launched joint attacks on the Islamic Republic.

During an interview with Fox News‘ “The Sunday ‌Briefing,” Trump said, “If they ⁠want to talk, they ​can come to us, or ​they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, ​secure lines.”