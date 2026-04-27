Iran offers US new proposal seeking to reopen Strait of Hormuz, end war: Report

This comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday reportedly said that Iran could reach out to Washington if it wanted to negotiate an end to the war that started on February 28 after Israel and America launched joint attacks on the Islamic Republic.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 08:04 AM IST
Workers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit by a US.-Israeli strike, in Tehran (AP Photo)Workers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit by a US-Israeli strike, in Tehran (AP Photo)
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Iran has offered the United Atates (US) a new proposal through Pakistani intermediaries seeking an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, Axios reported.

This comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday reportedly said that Iran could reach out to Washington if it wanted to negotiate an end to the war that started on February 28 after Israel and America launched joint attacks on the Islamic Republic.

During an interview with Fox News‘ “The Sunday ‌Briefing,” Trump said, “If they ⁠want to talk, they ​can come to us, or ​they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, ​secure lines.”

The US president further added that he believes the Iran war will come to an end “very soon” and that Washington will come out as the winner in the conflict. “Some of people we are dealing with now on Iran are very reasonable, others are not. I hope Iran will be smart,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported that during the recent periodic trip of Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Tehran conveyed written messages to the American side, via Pakistan as an intermediary, clarifying the regional situation and stating the country’s red lines. These included issues such as nuclear matters and the Strait of Hormuz.

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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