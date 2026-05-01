Iran submits fresh proposal to US as Hormuz crisis roils oil markets, raises hopes for talks

Iran has submitted a new proposal for negotiations with the United States, in a move that could revive stalled diplomacy over the Iran conflict, news agency Reuters reported. The proposal was shared via Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides, a Pakistani official confirmed.

The development comes as a fragile ceasefire — in place since April 8 — struggles to translate into meaningful de-escalation, with both military and economic tensions still running high.

Proposal routed via Pakistan

Iranian state media and a Pakistani official said the proposal was delivered late Thursday and forwarded to Washington, though no details have been disclosed, Reuters reported. The move is being seen as a potential diplomatic opening after weeks of deadlock.