‘Will not negotiate with US’: Top Iranian official rejects Trump’s claim that Iran wants to talk

Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani Monday said that Iran “will not negotiate with United States”.

Referring to a news claim by Wall Street Journal — that said “Larijani’s initiative to resume talks with Washington submitted through intermediaries from the Sultanate of #Oman” — Larijani took to X to say, “We will not negotiate with the United States.”

لن نتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة https://t.co/cvEweU8ODj — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

US President Donald Trump also said Sunday that Iran’s new leadership had let him know they wanted to speak to him and that he was willing to do so, but Larijani’s post seemed to contradict that, The New York Times reported.

‘Negotiation a bitter experience for us’

Responding to a question by an ABC reporter — if a negotiated settlement with the US was still possible — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has always been open to negotiations but have met with attacks.

“Well, you answer this question. We negotiated with the United States twice in the past 12 months, and in both cases, they attacked us in the middle of negotiation, and that has become a very bitter experience for us,” Araghchi said.”

Araghchi pointed out that last year in June, when negotiations had been going on between the US and Iran in June, the Israeli military attacked on Iran. “A deal was at our reach, and we left Geneva happily with the understanding that we can reach a deal next time we meet.”

“And it was very unfortunate that those who are against peace, against diplomacy, against negotiation, when they understood that diplomacy is going on well, they decided to spoil it, and they created a buildup in the media, against the Islamic Republic of Iran … And they made lots of accusations against us. They made, they created false information and disinformation. And they finally get to their, you know, to what they wanted. They dragged President Trump, they convinced President Trump to attack us unprovoked and unwarranted,” he added.

Araghchi also told NBC that no country’s leader has the right to tell Iran not to respond to the sort of strikes carried out against it by the United States. His statements came after Trump warned Iran to not retaliate.

Story continues below this ad

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE,” he wrote on Truth Social.