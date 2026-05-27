Iran claims draft deal will reopen Hormuz shipping if US pulls out forces from its vicinity: Report

Iran on Wednesday said that it has obtained the initial draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia and it reportedly states that the commercial shipping traffic will return to normal if the American forces withdraw from Iranian vicinity.

According to a Reuters report quoting state TV, the commercial shipping is expected to return to pre-war levels in the Strait of Hormuz within a month, while the United ‌States would ​withdraw ​military ​forces from Iran’s vicinity ​and lift ⁠a naval blockade.