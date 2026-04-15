Iran, US, Israel War News Live Updates: US enforces Iran port blockade, declares ‘maritime superiority’ in Middle East

Iran port blockade enforced by US, CENTCOM says maritime trade halted within 36 hours as forces assert dominance over key regional sea routes. (X/@CENTCOM)

Iran, US, Israel War Today News Live Updates: US Central Command said that it has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, halting maritime trade within 36 hours and asserting control over key Middle East sea routes. “A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander.

Trump says war ‘close to over’: In an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” United States President Donald Trump, speaking of the Iran war, said, “I think it’s close to over, yeah. I mean, I view it as very close to over.” He further said that Iran wants to make a deal “very badly”. “If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly,” he said.

Story continues below this ad Express Reader Poll Live Poll Will Round 2 of the US-Iran Islamabad talks produce a breakthrough? US and Iranian delegations may return to Islamabad later this week, after the first round last weekend ended without agreement. JD Vance has called Washington's proposal its "final and best offer." Yes — a framework deal is within reach Partial — progress on Hormuz, nuclear issue unresolved No — another stalemate, ceasefire under strain Too early to say Vote recorded Thanks for weighing in. Follow the Express live blog for Round 2 updates from Islamabad as they break. Read Live Updates → Express InfoGenIE Vance says Trump wants ‘grand bargain’ with Iran: US Vice President JD Vance, while addressing a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, discussed the 20-plus hours of talks with Iran in Islamabad, stating that Trump “doesn’t want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain.” “We’re going to make it economically prosperous, and we’re going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life,” the US vice president added. Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 15, 2026 09:56 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live: Trump lambasts Pope Leo again, says 'Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable' Iran-US-Israel War News Live: US President Donald Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV again over his stance on the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. Trump said that Iran killed at least "42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months" and that it was "unacceptable" for Iran to have a nuclear bomb. "Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in a post on his Truth Social account. Apr 15, 2026 09:49 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live: US imposes Iran port blockade, says maritime trade halted Iran-US-Israel War News Live: US Central Command said that it has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports, halting maritime trade within 36 hours and asserting control over key Middle East sea routes. “A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander. Statement from Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander: pic.twitter.com/dJxKJcEcmO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 15, 2026 09:48 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live: US says no ships made it past in first 24 hours of Hormuz blockade In the first 24 hours of US’ naval restriction in the Strait of Hormuz, no ships made it past the blockade and six merchant vessels were sent back to an Iranian port, US Central Command (Centcom) said on Wednesday. Centcom said that US forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait to and from non-Iranian ports. The blockade, which came into effect on Monday 7.30 pm (IST), applies to all ships transiting the crucial maritime route to access Iranian ports and shores. Read full article

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd