Iran, US-Israel War News Highlights: Iran rejects Trump’s ultimatum; fire at Kuwait oil complex

Pedetrians walk by a destroyed building within the Grand Hosseiniyeh, with the mosque visible in the background, which officials at the site say was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran. (Photo: AP)

US Israel Iran War Highlights: The US and Iran are trading heated threats, with Iran warning the region will become “hell” for the US and Israel if the war escalates. This comes after US President Trump threatened to unleash “all Hell” on Iran if it doesn’t make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s military officials are vowing to target US and Israeli assets, including energy infrastructure and power plants, if the US follows through on its threats.

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: US President Donald Trump on Saturday gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal. He said time is running and said “48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them”. Meanwhile, Iran used a new air defence ⁠system on ​Friday to target ​a US ​fighter ⁠jet, Iran’s Khatam ‌al-Anbiya joint military command said on Saturday, the Reuters reported. Meanwhile, a group of stranded Indian fishermen in Iran are returning home through Armenia on Saturday, the government said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals.

Story continues below this ad Passage of Vessels Through Hormuz: Iran on Saturday allowed the passage of ships with essential and humanitarian goods through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iran International reported citing an IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency report. Meanwhile, Tehran said a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the morning. Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran has informed the body about the hit. The IAEA also called for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident Where the war stands: As the war enters its fifth week, the conflict has reached a critical inflection point with the first confirmed shoot-downs of American military aircraft by enemy fire in over two decades. Tensions are peaking this Saturday as high-stakes search-and-rescue missions unfold across the region, while the global economy remains tethered to the volatile status of the world’s most vital energy chokepoint. Also Read | Dubai Iran War News Live Updates Story continues below this ad The latest developments Air Assets Targeted: In a major escalation, Iranian state media (Press TV) released unverified images purportedly showing the wreckage of a US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Kuwait. Reports suggest the heavy-lift aircraft was damaged during a drone strike on Camp Buehring. This follows the confirmed downing of a US F-15E Strike Eagle over Iranian territory on Friday.

Search for Aircrew: One crew member from the F-15E has been successfully rescued and is in US custody, but the fate of the second remains unknown. The rescue mission itself has come under fire; a US Black Hawk helicopter was hit by Iranian projectiles during the operation but managed to remain airborne.

Hormuz Chokehold: Despite President Donald Trump’s assertions on Truth Social that the US can “easily open” the Strait of Hormuz and “take the oil,” the waterway remains effectively closed. However, a French-operated container ship and a Japanese LNG tanker successfully transited the strait—the first such Western-linked movements since the blockade began.

Despite President Donald Trump’s assertions on Truth Social that the US can “easily open” the Strait of Hormuz and “take the oil,” the waterway remains effectively closed. Diplomatic Deadlock: A pivotal UN Security Council vote on a Bahrain-led resolution to authorize “defensive measures” in the Strait has been postponed . Diplomats suggest opposition from Russia and China forced the delay, even after language was softened to exclude the phrase “all necessary means.” Military and strategic snapshot The “Energy War” of 2026 has seen a dramatic shift in narrative. While the White House previously claimed Iranian capabilities were “decimated,” the loss of multiple air assets suggests a resilient and lethal defence. ⚠ IRAN WAR 2026 — US LOSSES TRACKER · DAY 35+ US Military Losses: The Full Picture ☠ Confirmed Deaths 15+ ✈ Crewed Aircraft 7 ⚓ Sailors Treated 200+ 📊 Oil Price/bbl $100+ ▶ Switch view LOSSES DETAIL IMPACT ▶ Filter by category All ☠ Personnel ✈ Aircraft ⚓ Naval 📈 Economic ☠ Confirmed KIA PERSONNEL 15+ 🚨 Sailors Treated PERSONNEL 200+ ❓ MIA Airman PERSONNEL 1 ✈ MQ-9 Reapers Lost AIRCRAFT 12 💥 F-15E Shot Down AIRCRAFT 1 ⚠ Ground Assets Destroyed AIRCRAFT 2 ⚓ USS Gerald R. Ford NAVAL 1 CVN 📈 Hormuz Closure ECONOMIC $100+ CAT ASSET / INCIDENT STATUS LOCATION NOTE ☠ 15+ Confirmed KIA KILLED Multiple theatres Pentagon accused of undercounting ☠ 6 Personnel KILLED Port Shuaiba, Kuwait Drone strike ☠ 1 Soldier KILLED Prince Sultan AB, Saudi Arabia Enemy attack ❓ 1 Airman MIA MIA SW Iran F-15E shootdown; CSAR underway 🚨 200+ Sailors TREATED USS Gerald R. Ford Smoke inhalation; not in official count ✈ F-15E Strike Eagle SHOT DOWN Western Iran, Apr 3 494th FS; CSAR launched ✈ A-10 Thunderbolt II CRASHED Persian Gulf, Apr 3 Pilot rescued ✈ F-35 (stealth) DAMAGED Central Iran Emergency landing; possible 1st F-35 intercept ✈ 12x MQ-9 Reaper LOST Iran / Jordan / Gulf 9 shot down · 1 ground · 2 crashed ✈ E-3G Sentry AWACS DESTROYED Prince Sultan AB Iranian missile/drone strike ✈ KC-135R Stratotanker DESTROYED Prince Sultan AB Iranian missile/drone strike ✈ 2x EC-130H DAMAGED Prince Sultan AB Iranian missile/drone strike ⚓ USS Gerald R. Ford DAMAGED Souda Bay, Greece Fire; 200+ hospitalised; under repair 📈 Hormuz Closure ONGOING Strait of Hormuz ~20% global oil/LNG; Brent $100+ 📈 Shipping / Flights DISRUPTED Middle East / Global Amazon surcharges; major reroutes ☠ Human Cost 15+ KIA · 1 MIA Pentagon accused of undercounting; 200+ sailors treated for smoke inhalation not in official figures ✈ Air Power Hit 17 aircraft 12 MQ-9 Reapers, 1 F-15E, 1 A-10, 1 F-35 damaged, 1 AWACS and 1 Tanker destroyed or lost in 35 days ⚓ Naval Setback USS Ford offline America's most capable carrier limped to Souda Bay, Greece for repairs after a fire broke out aboard 📈 Economic Damage $100+ oil Hormuz blocks ~20% of global oil/LNG; flights halted; shipping rerouted; Amazon adds fuel surcharges ▶ CSIS Assessment — The Paradox The US is doing well in traditional military terms — claiming to have sunk over 90% of Iran's navy and reduced Iranian missile attacks by 90% within the first week. But Iran has succeeded in raising the price of the war through Hormuz disruption and attacks on US Gulf allies. Sources: Wikipedia · The Intercept · Council on Foreign Relations · Global Military · CSIS · Encyclopedia Britannica · Data as of April 4, 2026 Express InfoGenIE Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 5, 2026 09:23 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Bahrain extinguishes fire after ‘Iranian aggression’ Join us for all the latest developments here. Apr 5, 2026 08:46 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Second US crew member from downed jet recovered A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”. Read all the latest developments here. Apr 5, 2026 08:24 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran claims downing of MQ-9 Reaper drone The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it destroyed the MQ-9 Reaper drone the central city of Isfahan, according to the Fars news agency. The drone is typically used by the US and is capable of flying long-range distances at medium-altitude. Apr 5, 2026 07:58 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Workers to halt strike at major US meatpacking plant, resume negotiations Workers at one of the nation's largest meatpacking plants have agreed to return to work and halt a three-week strike after plant owner JBS USA agreed to resume negotiations, labour union representatives announced Saturday. The strike by thousands of workers at the Swift Beef Co plant in Greeley, Colorado, began on March 16 in coordination with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union in a bid for higher wages and better health care. The strike came as US cattle numbers hit a 75-year-old low this year, a decline driven in part by drought and low prices offered to ranchers. Meanwhile, beef prices have soared to record levels, adding to economic anxiety in the US. The union said in a statement that workers will return to work Tuesday morning after plant owner JBS USA agreed to reopen talks later in the week. Apr 5, 2026 07:32 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: 4 airports in Italy impose restrictions on refuelling Four Italian airports have introduced restrictions on refuelling due to the limited availability of fuel, according to L’Unione Sarda. The affected airports are Milan Linate, Venice Marco Polo, Bologna and Treviso. Air BP Italia, one of the main fuel operators, has issued a bulletin to airlines informing them of the restrictions, the report said, though no specific reason was given for the decision. It added that refuelling for essential services, such as air ambulances, would continue unaffected. Apr 5, 2026 06:51 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iranian security official warns of ‘big surprise’ for US, Israel An Iranian security official has said that Tehran is moving forward in the ongoing war according to its plans and “specific target bank” and warned of “a big surprise” in store for the US and Israel. In a statement carried by the Fars news agency, the official said the US’s “target bank is inaccurate” and dismissed Trump’s threats to strike bridges as “laughable”, arguing they were a response to the “failure of American military operations”, including the downing of its warplanes. “We have a big surprise for America and the regime. It only takes a little time,” the official warned. “Their behaviour in southern Iran may also shift the timing of events in our favour.” The official added, “We have learned well in asymmetric warfare how to wear down the enemy. America has failed in its strategy of clean, quick, and easy attack.” Apr 5, 2026 06:48 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran to seize assets of 100 individuals accused of ‘supporting enemy’ The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the seizure of assets and freezing of bank accounts of more than 100 high profile individuals accused of “supporting the enemy abroad”. According to the Fars news agency, the individuals included a number of actors, athletes and journalists from the Iran International and Manoto news outlets, which Tehran accuses of having ties to Israel. The report did not identify the individuals by name. It said the order targets 63 managers and employees of Iran International as well as 25 managers and employees of the Manoto news channel. A further 25 Iranians living abroad were targeted for “supporting the enemy’s attack in various ways, especially in cyberspace”. Apr 5, 2026 06:35 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Former IAEA chief urges Gulf nations, UN to stop ‘madman’ Trump Mohamed ElBaradei, a former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is urging Gulf countries to act after Trump’s 48 hour ultimatum to Iran. In a post written in Arabic and posted on X, ElBaradei wrote, “Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire.” In a separate post written in English, and addressed to the United Nations, ElBaradei asked if “nothing can be done to “stop this madness? The former IAEA chief, who once disputed the US rationale for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, had previously warned of the “horrific costs” of Trump “war of choice” against Iran, saying that the US has presented “zero evidence” of an “imminent threat” from Tehran. To

Security Council @UN @antonioguterres @EUCouncil @EmmanuelMacron@MFA_China @mfa_russia



Nothing can be done to stop this madness?! https://t.co/r5esCaDODZ — Mohamed ElBaradei (@ElBaradei) April 4, 2026 Apr 5, 2026 06:00 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Airstrikes in southwest Iran killed 3, wounded others: state media Airstrikes in southwest Iran have killed at least three people and wounded others, according to Iranian state media. The attack took place in the same area where a missing American crew member is believed to be. Meanwhile, the commander of the joint military command, Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, said his country will target all infrastructure used by the US military in the region, as well as Israel's infrastructure, if aggression against Iran escalates. His comments on Saturday evening, carried by state media, came a few hours after Trump warned Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating consequences. Apr 5, 2026 05:45 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israel waiting for US greenlight to hit Iran’s energy infrastructure Israel's military and security officials are reportedly preparing for the next phase of their air campaign, focusing on Iran's energy sector, including energy and electricity plants, and distribution networks. This comes as US President Donald Trump has given Iran a 48-hour deadline, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explained the campaign's goals in a video statement. Israel has broadened its targets to include dual-use industries like steel, claiming 70% of Iran's steel industry is destroyed, and petrochemical plants, citing their alleged use in manufacturing armaments and supporting "terror" activities. Apr 5, 2026 05:14 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israel has been targeted this morning by missiles launched from Iran Israel has been targeted this morning by missiles launched from Iran, according to the Israeli military, in the latest salvo in the Middle East war. “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the military said on social media. Apr 5, 2026 05:06 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Smoke rises after attack on Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone in Iran’s Khuzestan The Iranians have been talking a lot about Trump’s ultimatum and threats since the first warning from the US president just over a week ago. They are saying they are ready for anything the US is threatening to do. They have already seen some of that, including attacks on their power facilities over the last few days, so they say that some of what he threatened has already been under way. And they also say they have the means and the capability to retaliate if those threats are executed. Iran is threatening to strike at the same facilities in the region, and particularly Israel. Apr 5, 2026 04:41 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israel says Iran launches more missiles, working to intercept threat The Israeli army says it has detected missiles launched from Iran towards Israel. In a statement, it said defensive systems are working to intercept the threat. Apr 5, 2026 04:25 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Trump claims 'many' military leaders killed in Tehran strike US President Donald Trump has shared a video on his Truth Social platform which he says shows a "massive strike" on the Iranian capital of Tehran. He claims "many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else" following the strike. The video shows large explosions filmed at night - we do not know exactly where and when it was filmed. No further details have been provided by the US, and there has been no response from Tehran to Trump's claims. Apr 5, 2026 04:24 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: US and Iran exchange threats as search continues for US airman in Iran The US and Iran have exchanged threats to unleash "hell", as the search for a missing US airmen continues after a US fighter jet was downed in southern Iran. Here's a recap: Trump and Iran exchange threats US President Donald Trump threatened to rain down “hell” on Iran if it does not make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz in the next 48 hours Iranian military officials later said the “entire region will become hell” for the US and Israel if military action against Iran escalates Downed US jet There's been little update today on the downing of the jet, or the operation to rescue the missing American crew member The missing airman, a weapon systems officer, was aboard a US F-15 fighter jet that was downed in southern Iran. The pilot of the plane has been rescued by US forces, US media report. Apr 4, 2026 11:34 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iraq is exempt from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz: Iran Iran’s joint military command spokesperson said in a statement in Arabic on Saturday that the restrictions imposed in the Strait of Hormuz “only apply to enemy countries.” Addressing Iraqis, Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a speech carried by state media that “you are a nation that bears the marks of American occupation on your chest, and your struggle against America is worthy of appreciation and praise.” Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks on U.S. bases and other facilities in the country in solidarity with Tehran since the war began. The Iran war, now its second month, has dealt a massive blow to Iraq’s economy. The country is heavily dependent on oil revenues for almost 90% of its budget and most of its oil is exported through the Strait of Hormuz, where cargo traffic has effectively been stopped by Iran during the conflict. AP Apr 4, 2026 10:29 PM IST ‘More in danger with Trump than Iran’: Tehran’s embassy responds to post on missing US pilot The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday responded to social media concerns over a missing US fighter pilot amid the ongoing West Asia war , saying those held in Iranian custody would be treated with “dignity and respect”. Read full report here Apr 4, 2026 10:16 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: 'Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland!' Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday welcomed the fishermen stuck in Iran after they landed in Chennai. He took to X and wrote, "Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland!" Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland! 🙏🏻



A joyous day for us as PM @NarendraModi ji has ensured that our fishermen brothers and sisters get back safely from Iran. pic.twitter.com/hvRCtMTUiw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 09:55 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran exempts Iraq from restrictions on Hormuz Iran's top joint military command says Iraq exempt from any restrictions imposed on Strait Of Hormuz, Reuters reported citing Iranian media. Apr 4, 2026 09:29 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: 'Our brothers and sisters suffering in Iran are coming back to motherland' Union Home Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday posted a video and said, "Our brothers and sisters suffering in Iran are coming back to their motherland." When Indians are in distress anywhere in the world, our government, led by PM @NarendraModi ji, steps in and brings them back home safely. pic.twitter.com/9kRDawzMxi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 09:15 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: 'Qasem Soleimani's niece celebrated attacks against American soldiers' In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani, promoted Iranian regime propaganda while living in the US. The statement read, "While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization. Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account." Apr 4, 2026 08:51 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: ‘Never refused’: Iran breaks silence on Pakistan peace talks after reports of US deadlock, says ‘deeply grateful’ Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said Tehran has “never refused to go to Islamabad” for peace talks, while stressing that any negotiations must lead to a “conclusive and lasting” end to the ongoing conflict. Read the full article here Apr 4, 2026 08:19 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Deceased Iran military commander's niece, grand niece held in US U.S. federal agents have arrested the niece and grand-niece of ⁠late ​Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani after ​Secretary of ​State ⁠Marco Rubio revoked their lawful ‌permanent resident status, the State Department said on Saturday. "Hamideh Soleimani ⁠Afshar ⁠and her daughter ⁠are ‌now ​in the custody ‌of U.S. Immigration and ‌Customs ​Enforcement," ​the ​State Department said in ​a statement after ⁠Rubio revoked their green cards. — Reuters Apr 4, 2026 08:09 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran US President Donald Trump gives Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to make a deal. Apr 4, 2026 07:49 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran on Saturday said another batch of humanitarian aid was sent to Iran. به دستور رئیس جمهور جمهوری آذربایجان، محموله دیگری از کمک‌های بشردوستانه در تاریخ ۴ آوریل به جمهوری اسلامی ایران ارسال شد.

🇦🇿

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of #azerbaijan, another batch of humanitarian aid was sent to the Islamic Republic of #iran on… pic.twitter.com/ECXPYUsR4T — Ali Alizada 🇦🇿 (@Ali_F_Alizada) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 07:38 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran FM Araghchi accuses West of hypocrisy as Bushehr nuke plant is targeted again Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday slammed what he termed as Western 'double standards' over attacks on the Islamic Republic's Bushehr Nuclear power plant for the fourth time since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, drawing comparisons in the difference in reactions by the West to hostilities near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid the Ukraine-Russia war. In a post on X, Araghchi warned that any radioactive fallout from such strikes could have severe regional consequences, particularly for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, while asserting that the attacks reflect broader strategic intentions. — ANI Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?



Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.



Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives. pic.twitter.com/onGCgkJFjt — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 07:09 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israeli Air Force 'destroys' Iranian launcher, shares video The Israeli Air Force on Saturday posted a video claiming that it carried out an "airstrike...targeting a truck that served as a mobile ballistic missile launcher in the Tabriz area". The social media post claimed, "The launcher was destroyed, thereby thwarting missile firing routes toward the State of Israel from western Iran." תיעוד מיוחד מתקיפה מדויקת של חיל-האוויר לעבר משאית ששימשה כמשגר טילים בליסטיים נייד במרחב תבריז.

המשגר הושמד ובכך סוכלו מתווי ירי טילים לעבר מדינת ישראל ממערב איראן. pic.twitter.com/816zzJH0hZ — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 06:55 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Pak rejects media reports of collapse of initiative to facilitate US-Iran talks Pakistan on Saturday rejected media reports that its initiative to facilitate talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia had hit obstacles after the initial exchange of peace proposals. Speculation emerged after a senior Foreign Ministry official briefed a select group of journalists on Pakistan's efforts to find a negotiated settlement of the ongoing conflict. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected the media reports as "baseless" and a "figment of imagination." "We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and dialogue," he said in a statement. — PTI Apr 4, 2026 06:51 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: WATCH | Clip catches moment US-Israeli strikes hit Karaj Bridge This 18-second video clip, posted by Clash Report, shows the moment of the bombing of Karaj Bridge by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Watch: New footage shows the moment of the bombing of Karaj Bridge by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in Iran. pic.twitter.com/SJPOmjkKsZ — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 06:17 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran says new air defence system used to target US fighter jet Iran used a new air defence ⁠system on ​Friday to target ​a U.S. ​fighter ⁠jet, Iran's Khatam ‌al-Anbiya joint military command said on Saturday. A ⁠spokesperson ⁠for the ⁠joint ‌military ​command ‌said the country would "definitely ‌achieve ​full ​control" ​over its airspace, ​according to ⁠Iranian state media. — Reuters Apr 4, 2026 05:55 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Jaishankar thanks Armenian counterpart Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked his Armenian counterpart for facilitating the safe return of Indian fishermen from Iran. Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India.



🇮🇳 🇦🇲 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 05:43 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: EXPLAINED | How the deepening Gulf-Iran divide pushed Arab states towards US and Israel As US President Donald Trump considers a ground invasion of Iran, his Gulf allies — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Kuwait — have been pushing him to continue the war until Tehran has been decisively weakened, the Associated Press reported. These countries, which have long projected themselves as safe investment destinations, have borne the brunt of Iran’s retaliatory attacks since the US-Israeli alliance began the war on February 28. The expanding conflict has seen all sides target military, energy and civilian infrastructure and facilities in the region. Read the full report here Apr 4, 2026 05:26 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Austrian minister speaks with Iran's Araghchi to discuss Middle East situation Austrian minister of foreign affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, spoke with Iran's Abbas Araghchi and discussed the escalation in the Middle East. I had a call with the Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas @araghchi . We discussed the situation in Iran and the spiralling escalation in the Middle East. Diplomatic solutions and de-escalation are urgently needed.



I emphasized the need to end the strikes on neighbouring countries… — Beate Meinl-Reisinger (@BMeinl) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 05:03 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: US presses search for a missing serviceman as Iran calls on public to find 'enemy pilot' The U.S. military pressed ahead Saturday in a frantic search for a missing pilot over a remote area in southwestern Iran, after the Middle Eastern country shot down an American warplane and called on people to turn the pilot in, promising a reward.The plane, identified by Iran as a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle, was one of two attacked on Friday, with one service member rescued and at least one missing. It was the first time the United States lost aircraft in Iranian territory during the war, now in its sixth week, and could mark a new turning point in the campaign. — AP Apr 4, 2026 04:51 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Outspoken Iranians overseas say their loved ones being detained back home Iran's government is detaining family members and threatening to seize property of Iranian opposition figures in exile, some tell The Associated Press, in the latest crackdown on dissenting voices as the war rages on. Activists overseas play a key role in tracking the crackdown, which is complicated by the internet shutdown imposed earlier this year during massive nationwide protests against the Islamic theocracy. Watchdogs say security forces shot and killed thousands of people. The war with the United States and Israel has intensified authorities' threats against anyone speaking to outside media or activists. Now that pressure appears to be expanding to intimidate activists in exile. — AP Apr 4, 2026 04:22 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: 'Never refused to go to Islamabad', says Iran foreign minister Iran Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi — We have never refused to go to Islamabad (for mediation talks). What we care about are terms of conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us. Apr 4, 2026 04:06 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran allows ships with essential, humanitarian goods to pass through Strait of Hormuz Iran has authorized the passage of ships carrying essential and humanitarian goods through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iran International reported quoting IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday. The authorization applies to vessels bound for Iranian ports or located in the Sea of Oman, the report said. Apr 4, 2026 03:38 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a broader cabinet shake-up in the wake of Attorney General Pam Bondi's removal this week, as he grows increasingly frustrated with the political fallout from the war with Iran, five people familiar with internal White House discussions said. Any potential reshuffling could serve as a reset for the White House as it confronts a politically challenging stretch: The five-week-old war has driven up gas prices, dragged down Trump's approval ratings and intensified anxiety about the consequences for Republicans heading into November's midterm elections. Some allies said his televised speech to the nation on Wednesday - which one senior White House official described as an attempt to project a sense of control and confidence about the direction of the war - fell flat, adding to the sense that changes in messaging or personnel were needed. "A shake-up to show action is not a bad thing, is it?" another White House official said. — Reuters Apr 4, 2026 03:13 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Indian buying Iranian crude without any payment hurdle, tanker diversion to China not due to ‘payment issues’: Govt Indian refiners are buying crude from Iran as part of their efforts to secure oil supplies amid the disruption in energy flows due to the West Asia war and there are no payment-related hurdles in paying for Iranian oil , the government said Saturday. It also said that the recent diversion to China of an India-bound oil tanker carrying Iranian crude was not due to “payment issues”. Read the full article here Apr 4, 2026 03:04 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: IAEA informed about projectile hit near Bushehr nuclear power plant The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed by Iran that a projectile has struck close to the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The IAEA confirmed this is "the fourth such incident in recent weeks". It added, "Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported." The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment… pic.twitter.com/Iclv7QueMi — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 03:00 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Taiwan says it has assurances over LNG supplies from 'major' country Taiwan has received supply assurances from the energy minister of a "major" liquefied natural gas-producing country, the island's economy minister said on Saturday, speaking about the Iran war's impact on Middle East energy imports. Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, had relied on Qatar for around a third of its LNG before the conflict, and has said it has ⁠secured ​alternate supplies for the months ahead from countries including Australia and the United States. — Reuters Apr 4, 2026 02:53 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iraq closes border with Iran after traveller's death Iraq closes Southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on Iranian side kill an Iraqi traveller, the Reuters reported. Apr 4, 2026 02:29 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran says strike hit close to its Bushehr nuclear facility, killing a guard and damaging a building Iran says strike hit close to its Bushehr nuclear facility, killing a guard and damaging a building By SAM MEDNICK, KONSTANTIN TOROPIN and SEUNG MIN KIM CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s atomic agency says an airstrike has hit near its Bushehr nuclear facility, killing a security guard and damaging a support building. It is the fourth time the facility has been targeted during the war. The agency announced Saturday’s attack on social media. (AP) Apr 4, 2026 02:00 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: India dismisses reports of Iranian crude cargo diversion to China, says oil supplies fully secured India’s crude oil supplies remain fully secured, and reports claiming diversion of an Iranian crude shipment to China due to payment issues are “factually incorrect,” the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Saturday. In a post on X, the ministry dismissed media reports and social media claims suggesting that an Iranian crude cargo was diverted from Vadinar, India, to China due to payment hurdles. The ministry clarified that there are no payment issues related to Iranian crude imports. “Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports as per some rumours being circulated,” the ministry said. It further reiterated that India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months. The clarification comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential disruptions in global energy supplies. The statement was shared by news agency ANI on X. Apr 4, 2026 01:40 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Explosions heard at Mahshahr petrochemical zone in southern Iran; casualties feared Explosions were reported at the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency. Thick smoke was seen rising from the area where the blasts occurred, the report said. Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that there was a “high chance” of casualties following what it described as a US-Israeli attack on the Mahshahr petrochemical zone. There was no immediate confirmation from US or Israeli officials. The extent of damage and the number of casualties, if any, remain unclear. Apr 4, 2026 01:23 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Large hole seen in Dubai headquarters of tech giant Oracle The damage was caused on Saturday from an apparent Iranian drone strike. The United Arab Emirates’ media office in Dubai called the damage to the building’s facade “a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception.” But footage obtained by the Associated Press from outside the UAE showed that the damage resembled a direct hit to the building. Dubai officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard had threatened Oracle. (AP) Apr 4, 2026 01:21 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Explosions heard at Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone in southern Iran Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that explosions at the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in southern Khuzestan province, with smoke seen rising from the area where the blasts occurred. (Al Jazeera) Apr 4, 2026 12:34 PM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran releases photos purportedly showing wreckage of US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter in Kuwait The Iranian State Media, Press TV, on Saturday released unverified pictures of a US CH-47 helicopter in Kuwait, which, according to the media, was targeted by Iran. There has been no immediate confirmation from the US administration in this regard. Another Iranian media, Mehr News Agency, reported that an Iranian projectile struck a US helicopter, which, according to Mehr News Agency, was under an operation to search for the downed pilot of the US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet. Within the Iranian theatre, American forces have successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran, according to CNN. (ANI) Images of the US CH-47 helicopter in Kuwait, which was targeted by Iran.



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/oPrEnJ9Tfg — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 4, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 4, 2026 11:57 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israel claims attacks on Iranian military sites in Tehran The Israeli military has issued a statement outlining the alleged military sites it struck in Tehran on Friday. It said its airforce struck “regime aerial defense sites, including an IRGC aerial defense site where missiles intended to target aircraft were stored”. It also claimed an attack on a “military site responsible for safeguarding the regime’s weapons research and development facilities” and said it struck a site where ballistic missiles were stored. It said additional weapons production, research and development sites were also hit. The military did not provide additional details and did not offer evidence for its claims. Apr 4, 2026 11:18 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: US military aircraft hit in Iran war are first shot down by enemy fire in over 20 years Iran shooting down two American military aircraft marks an exceedingly rare assault for the US that has not happened in more than 20 years and shows the Islamic Republic's continued ability to hit back despite President Donald Trump asserting it has been "completely decimated." The attacks came five weeks after US and Israeli strikes first pounded Iran, with Trump saying earlier this week that Tehran's "ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed." Apr 4, 2026 11:05 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran executes two men linked to opposition group Fars news agency has reported that authorities have executed two men convicted of planning to carry out attacks inside the country. The men are linked to the opposition’s Mojahedin-e-Khalq group in Tehran, according to the report. The Iranian judiciary said the men were “hanged from the gallows of punishment” after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences, the report added. Apr 4, 2026 11:04 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Drone attack sparks fire at oil complex in Basra A source at the Basra Oil Company in Iraq has told Al Jazeera that a drone has crashed on its complex in al-Burjusiya sparking a fire. Apr 4, 2026 10:44 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israeli forces intercept rockets in northern Israel Israeli media say the projectiles set off alarms in the Upper Galilee region and that they were intercepted. Apr 4, 2026 10:23 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Israel moves to bolster troop numbers as Hezbollah keeps up attacks Hezbollah fired rockets at Haifa port city in Israel, with most intercepted and some hitting open areas. Israel claims Hezbollah also targeted a UN post, injuring three soldiers. Israel's army is boosting troop numbers in southern Lebanon, extending reservist duty from 6 to 9 weeks due to troop shortages in the expanding war. Apr 4, 2026 10:11 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Syria state TV reports explosions in Damascus Syrian state TV is reporting explosions being heard in the Syrian capital Damascus and its countryside area early on Saturday. The cause is unknown, Reuters news agency says. The explosions may have been a result of Israeli air defences intercepting Iranian missiles, state TV says. Apr 4, 2026 09:51 AM IST Iran, US-Israel War News Live Updates: Explosions heard in Tehran Explosions heard in areas north of the Iranian capital, according to Aljazeera. Apr 4, 2026 09:43 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Rescue operation for downed US pilot will be ‘highly dangerous’ More from Harlan Ullman, a former senior US naval officer and a senior adviser at the Atlantic Council. He told Al Jazeera any US operation to rescue the pilot from the downed F-15E fighter jet would be “highly dangerous”. The US military will likely launch “infantry operations, which are using helicopters, AC-130 gunships, who are gonna be pulling at low altitude, and they are very vulnerable”, he said. “Our teams are the best in the business, and they will do their utmost to retrieve the second crewmember. The question is, what condition is that member in? Has he been hurt by parachute drop? Does he have enough stuff to sustain himself? And are we gonna be able to get in there quickly enough to retrieve them?” he asked. Apr 4, 2026 09:32 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon The Lebanese armed group says its fighters fired a barrage of rockets at the “vicinity of a helicopter landing pad established by the Israeli enemy to evacuate its wounded” in the border town of Maroun al-Ras. It said the attack, the fifth it has announced today, took place at 1:10am local time (22:10 GMT). Apr 4, 2026 08:37 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Hezbollah claims drone attack on northern Israel The Lebanese armed group says it attacked the Israeli military’s Liman barracks north of the city of Nahariya with a “squadron of attack drones”. It said the attack happened at 12:50am local time. Apr 4, 2026 08:31 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Another air attack hits Iraqi paramilitary base Air raid on the headquarters of the 34th Brigade of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in the city of Mosul. An Iraqi police source is now saying there’s been anther attack targeting the PMF’s headquarters in the city of Al Qaim in western Iraq. Apr 4, 2026 08:31 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Photo, An F-15E Strike Eagle turns toward the Panamint range over Death Valley National Park, Calif Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was combing an area near where plane came down in south-western Iran; Israeli military strikes ‘Hezbollah infrastructure’ in Lebanon capital. Apr 4, 2026 08:24 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Another air attack hits Iraqi paramilitary base Earlier we reported that on an air raid on the headquarters of the 34th Brigade of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in the city of Mosul. An Iraqi police source is now saying there’s been anther attack targeting the PMF’s headquarters in the city of Al Qaim in western Iraq. Apr 4, 2026 08:00 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Sirens blare in Bahrain The Bahraini Ministry of Interior has said an hour ago that sirens were activated in the country. It urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. Apr 4, 2026 07:54 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Saudi Arabia issues brief warning in the Eastern province The Saudi Civil Defence has issued and lifted an alert to residents of its Eastern province that warned of a potential danger. It said moments ago that the danger has now passed. Apr 4, 2026 07:54 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: US and Israel launched more than 200 attacks in 24 hours, rights group says At least 206 attacks were launched against Iran on Thursday and Friday, killing at least one civilian, according to a tally by the US-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran. The attacks hit 13 provinces during a 24-hour period, according to the rights group’s news service HRANA. According to a tally by the rights group, US-Israeli attacks have killed 1,607 civilians, 1,213 military personnel, and 711 people whose military status is unknown, since the start of the war on February 28. Apr 4, 2026 07:19 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran questions Trump's expectations on downed fighter jet crew Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has questioned the US's expectations on how Iranians should treat the crew of the downed fighter jet, criticizing Trump's threats of "Stone Age" barbarism. Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's commitment to distinguishing between governments and people, stating that Iranians harbor no enmity towards Americans. 🤔 How does #trump expect Iranians to treat the crew of the #fighterjet downed over their country? With the very #stoneage barbarism he brags about unleashing on them — the same barbarism that lives rent-free in his own primitive mind? Or like civilized people, forced to endure… — IRAN Embassy in Austria (@IraninAustria) April 3, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 07:10 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Two Israeli air raids hit Beirut 2 Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. This comes shortly after the Israeli military said it was launching attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. It did not offer evidence for its claim. The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 1,368, with 4,138 others wounded. The victims include 125 children and 91 women. The attacks have also displaced more than one million people. (Aljazeera) Apr 4, 2026 06:38 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Air attack hits Iraqi paramilitary base in Mosul An Iraqi police source says the headquarters of the 34th Brigade of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in the city of Mosul has been hit by an air attack. There was no immediate report of casualties. The PMF is part of the Iraqi state security apparatus and includes factions aligned with Iran. Since the war on Iran began, US forces and Tehran-backed groups in Iraq have exchanged tit-for-tat strikes in an escalating cycle of violence. Apr 4, 2026 06:21 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Israeli military says it is striking Hezbollah sites in Beirut The Israeli ⁠military ​said ​early on Saturday ​it ⁠had begun ‌striking ⁠infrastructure ⁠sites ⁠of ‌the Lebanese ​militant ‌group ‌Hezbollah ​in ​Beirut. Apr 4, 2026 06:07 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran's parliament speaker threatens to close marine traffic through key Red Sea strait Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, appeared to threaten to strangle commercial shipping traffic through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a key chokepoint in the Red Sea. "What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertilizer shipments transits the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait?" Ghalibaf Wrote in a post on X. LNG is an acronym for liquefied natural gas. He added: "Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?" Vessels transiting through the area have been repeatedly attacked by the Houthis, the Yemen-based militant group aligned with the Iranian regime, in recent years. The threats to the strait come as Iran has already largely closed off marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which has had disrupted the global economy. What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertilizer shipments transits the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait?



Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait? 🤔 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 3, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 06:03 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Israel launches attacks on Beirut The Israeli military says it has “begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites” in the Lebanese capital. This comes shortly after Hezbollah claimed attacks on Israeli troops at three different sites in southern Lebanon. Apr 4, 2026 05:59 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon The Lebanese armed group has claimed its first attacks of the day. It said it fired rockets at Israeli soldiers at the Al-Sidr hill in the town of Ainata at 12:20am local time and at at the Kahil Triangle in the border town of Maroun al-Ras at 1:05am local time. Hezbollah also said it targeted Israeli troops in a Merkava tank in the town of Houla at 1:45am local time with a guided missile. The attack caused the tank to catch fire, it added. Earlier, it said it had carried out 48 attacks on Israeli positions on Friday. Apr 4, 2026 05:23 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Pakistan announces free public transport after fuel price protests State-run public transport in Pakistan’s capital and most populous province will be free for the coming month, officials said, after the government drastically raised fuel prices due to the Iran war. The announcement on Friday came after street protests and long queues of motorcycles at fuel stations triggered by a late-night decision to impose a 42.7% rise in the price of petrol to 485 rupees ($1.74) a litre. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif backpedaled late on Friday, saying he was reducing the levy and setting petrol prices at 378 rupees per litre. “This decrease will be applicable for at least one month,” he said in a televised national address reported by The Guardian, adding: "I promise I will not rest until your life is back to normal". Sharif did not reduce the price for diesel, which will remain at 520 rupees per litre following a 54.9% price hike. Apr 4, 2026 05:06 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Fire breaks out in southern Israel after Iranian missile attack Israeli media says there’s been a missile attack from Iran on southern Israel, with impact and a fire reported at a site in the southern Negev area. “Damage was detected in an industrial area in the Negev following the firing from Iran to the south. At this time, there is no concern about the leakage of hazardous materials,” the YNet news outlet reported. Firefighters are now at the scene, according to Channel 12. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The attack also set off alarms in the Arad and Dead Sea areas, it added. The attack on southern Israel came shortly after a suspected drone attack set off alarms in northern Israel, in the Western Galilee region. Apr 4, 2026 04:46 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Damascus explosions due to Israeli interception of missiles: Syrian state TV The explosions being reported in Damascus and its countryside were due to Israeli air defences intercepting Iranian missiles, Syrian state TV is reporting. Apr 4, 2026 04:24 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Pezeshkian accuses US of hypocrisy after Iranian official’s wife killed Iran’s President Pezeshkian has questioned the diplomatic efforts made by the US, saying the wife of a senior Iranian official was killed in an attack. “Just as I was addressing the American people, the head of our Strategic Council on Foreign Policy was targeted in an assassination attempt, leading to the martyrdom of his innocent wife. Let the world judge; which side engages in dialogue and negotiation, and which in terrorism?” Just as I was addressing the American people, the head of our Strategic Council on Foreign Policy was targeted in an assassination attempt, leading to the martyrdom of his innocent wife. Let the world judge; which side engages in dialogue and negotiation, and which in terrorism? — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 3, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 04:22 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Explosions reported in Damascus Syrian state media is reporting explosions in the capital Damascus and its countryside. Apr 4, 2026 04:19 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Search operation for American pilot ‘still ongoing’ - Iranian deputy governor The deputy governor of Iran’s southern Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province has said that despite “extensive efforts" by the US using fighter jets and helicopters, search operations for the “missing pilot” of the downed F-15 fighter jet are still continuing with “full force”. According a report by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, the deputy is saying that “efforts by police, security forces and local people to identify and apprehend the pilot are still ongoing” and is asking people to contact the authorities in case they find any information about the “missing pilot”. While we don’t know exactly where the jet was downed, there are names of two provinces mentioned frequently on Iran’s state media so far - Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad and Khuzestan. Apr 4, 2026 04:01 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live:As many as 365 US service members wounded in action As of Friday, 247 of the wounded were Army soldiers, 63 were Navy sailors, 19 were Marines and 36 were Air Force airmen, according to Pentagon data available online. It is unclear if the data includes any of the service members involved in the downing of two combat aircraft reported Friday. Most of the wounded — 200 — were also mid to senior enlisted troops, 85 were officers and 80 were junior enlisted service members. The current death toll remains at 13 service members killed in combat. AP Apr 4, 2026 02:58 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: A-10 aircraft hit by Iran’s air defenses, second US aircraft to go down in Middle East A US A-10 aircraft has been hit by Iranian air defenses, Iranian state media reported, citing Iran’s Army public relations office. The AP reported earlier that a second US Air Force combat aircraft had gone down in the Middle East on Friday. No other information was immediately known including the whereabouts of the pilot. The Pentagon and White House did not immediate comment. The A-10, also known by the nickname Warthog, is a single-seat aircraft. AP Apr 4, 2026 02:16 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Trump declines to comment on search for missing crew member The White House called a “lid” for press, indicating the president would not be making any appearance in front of the media for the day. The call came hours earlier than normal and signaled the president and White House are remaining tight-lipped as the search-and-rescue mission continued. In a brief telephone interview with NBC News, Trump declined to discuss the search and rescue effort. He was asked if it would impact negotiations with Iran and said, “No, not at all. No, it’s war.” AP Apr 4, 2026 01:54 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Status of second crew member of downed US aircraft still unknown, officials say The House Armed Services Committee has been notified by the Pentagon that the status of a second service member is not known after the downing of the fighter jet. The panel was told that an F-15 was shot down and one service member has been recovered, according to a congressional aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose the private communication. The other service member’s duty status is unknown, the aide said. That generally means the Defense Department does not know the person’s whereabouts and they have gone missing. AP Apr 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Second US Air Force combat plane shot down, say reports A second US Air Force combat aircraft went down in the Middle East on Friday, according to a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military situation. It was not clear if the aircraft crashed or was shot down or whether Iran was involved. Neither the crew’s status nor where the aircraft went down was immediately known. The New York Times earlier reported that the second aircraft went down. Also Friday, a U.S. fighter jet was shot down in Iran and one crew member was rescued. AP Apr 4, 2026 01:08 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: One crew member rescued after US aircraft shot down in Iran, officials say One crew member has been rescued after an American aircraft was shot down in Iran, US and Israeli officials said Friday on condition of anonymity. Iranian TV had said at least one crew member ejected, and urged Iranians to deliver any “enemy pilot” to police. Iranian state media claimed in a post on X that Iran’s military shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle. This was the first US aircraft lost in Iran during this war. The White House said President Donald Trump has been briefed. AP Apr 3, 2026 10:32 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran attacks combat support centers in Israel, says report Combat support and assembly centers were targeted in Israel's Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Kiryat, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported. Apr 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Recreational area in Iran hit, says report Iran's recreational area in Tabriz was reportedly hit in an air attack, Reuters reported citing Iran's nournews. Apr 3, 2026 10:05 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: US embassy in Beirut warns of possible Iran threat to universities in Lebanon The U.S. embassy in ⁠Beirut said ​on Friday that ​Iran ​and its ⁠aligned armed ‌groups "may intend to target universities in ⁠Lebanon". In ⁠a ⁠security ‌alert, the ​embassy ‌also urged ‌U.S. ​citizens ​to depart ​Lebanon "while commercial ​flight options ⁠remain available". — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 09:41 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Aftermath of the US strike on Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University A video shows the aftermath of the US strike on Iran's Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran. The caption of the video, posted by ANI, cites IRIB as reporting, "American fighter jets have carried out an airstrike targeting one of Iran's top ten universities, Tehran's Beheshti University." #watch | Aftermath of the US strike on Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University.



"American fighter jets have carried out an airstrike targeting one of Iran's top ten universities, Tehran's Beheshti University", says IRIB



(Video source: IRIB via ANI) pic.twitter.com/BfRt6jqF4l — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 09:34 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Pakistan FM Dar discusses 5-point peace plan to end West Asia conflict with Saudi counterpart Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the five-point peace plan proposed by Islamabad and Beijing to end the conflict in West Asia.Â The peace proposal was put forward on Tuesday after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Dar, who undertook a one-day visit to Beijing to discuss regional developments. Dar, also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, called the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia on the phone to discuss the regional situation, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. — PTI Apr 3, 2026 08:44 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Kuwait Army engages 7 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles and 26 drones The Kuwait Army responded to seven ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 26 drones within Kuwaiti airspace, and they were dealt with in accordance with established procedures, the Army informed on Friday. It added, "The Iranian aggression resulted in the targeting of the Ahmadi Port refinery, leading to fires breaking out in several operational units. Additionally, one of the power stations and water distillation plants was targeted, resulting in material damage to some components of the station, with no human casualties recorded, praise be to God." بيان رقم (50)



صادر عن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع

العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان



رصدت القوات المسلحة وتعاملت خلال الـ (24) ساعة الماضية مع عدد (7) صواريخ باليستية، وعدد (2) صاروخ جوال، وعدد (26) طائرةً مسيّرةً معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وقد تم التعامل معها وفق… pic.twitter.com/NiqgFjhaQD — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 08:37 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iranian drones target Qatar The Qatari Ministry of Defense on Friday said the State of Qatar was targeted "by a number of drones launched from Iran". تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض دولة قطر لهجوم بعدد من الطائرات المسيّرة من إيران، اليوم الجمعة، ونجحت قواتنا المسلحة "بفضل من الله" بالتصدي لجميع الطائرات المسيّرة.



حفظ الله قطر وأميرها وشعبها والمقيمين على أرضها.



The Qatari Ministry of Defense announces that the State of… pic.twitter.com/jeTPcEdRCB — وزارة الدفاع - دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 08:29 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran's jibe at downed US fighter jet — 'Wait, we want to give you kebab' The Consulate General of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif on Friday posted an animated video on X taking an apparent jibe at the pilot of the downed American F-35 fighter jet. The clip showed an animated figure, representing a US fighter jet pilot, being chased by armed men. The caption, translated to English, reads, "Wait, we want to give you kebab." صبر کن می خوایم بهت کباب بدیم...😀

هم اکنون خلبان جنگنده اف 35 آمریکایی



Wait, we want to give you Kebab..🙃

American F-35 fighter pilot... pic.twitter.com/iC9ETqVHY0 — Consulate General of I.R.Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif (@IRANinMAZAR) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 08:11 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iranian governor offers reward for capturing or killing downed US jet crew On a US fighter jet being shot down over Iran, the governor of Iran's ​Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad ⁠province said whomever captured or killed the crew "would be specially commended," ‌the Reuters reported citing semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA. Read full report here Apr 3, 2026 07:56 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran says university, airport area in Tehran hit in US-Israeli strikes Iranian state media, Iran international, said Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran and areas around Mehrabad Airport in the west of the capital were targeted in US and Israeli strikes on Friday. Apr 3, 2026 07:45 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: US fighter jet shot down over Iran, says official A US official told Reuters that a fighter jet was shot down over Iran and a search is underway for the crew. The official, who spoke on condition of ‌anonymity, did not offer further details. The Pentagon and U.S. Central Command did not respond to requests for comment. The prospect of U.S. pilots ⁠being alive ⁠and on the run inside Iran during an ⁠ongoing ‌conflict greatly raises ​the stakes for the ‌United States in the conflict. Iranian officials called on ‌civilians ​to be ​on ​the lookout for survivors. Apr 3, 2026 07:42 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: ‘Regime change happened successfully’, Iran takes ‘MAGA’ dig at US The Iranian Embassy in South Africa took a MAGA dig at the US in a tweet on Friday. The regime change happened successfully.



MAGA😀 pic.twitter.com/R75aFdmSTN — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 07:38 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Italy's Meloni flies to Gulf region in energy security push Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday for a previously unannounced trip that will ⁠also ​include meetings in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, government sources ​said. The ​sources said ⁠the visit would reaffirm Italy's support for ‌the three nations in the face of Iranian attacks on their territories, and was also aimed ⁠at ⁠bolstering Italy's national energy security through closer ⁠engagement ‌with Gulf ​producers. It is ‌the first trip to the region ‌by a ​leader ​from ​the European Union since the conflict ​was launched by ⁠the United States and Israel at the end ‌of ⁠February. — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 07:36 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: US-Israeli attack kills 1 in Iran US-Israeli attack kills one, damages passenger terminal and civil infrastructure at Iran's Gulf port of Charak, Reuters reported quoting Tasnim news agency. Apr 3, 2026 06:51 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: In coordination with President Trump, we will crush Iran, says Netanyahu Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on X and wrote, "Together with our American friends, we continue to crush the terror regime in Iran. We are eliminating commanders, bombing bridges, bombing infrastructure." He added, "In full coordination between myself and President Trump, between the IDF and the United States Army, we will continue to crush Iran." Watch the video here: יחד עם ידידינו האמריקנים, אנחנו ממשיכים לכתוש את משטר הטרור באיראן. אנחנו מחסלים מפקדים, מפציצים גשרים, מפציצים תשתיות.



בימים האחרונים חיל האוויר השמיד 70% מיכולת ייצור הפלדה של איראן. זה הישג אדיר ששולל ממשמרות המהפכה גם מקורות כספיים וגם את היכולת לייצר הרבה כלי נשק.



בתיאום… pic.twitter.com/3NlD9HVWtm — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 06:44 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran President reacts to Trump's threat to send nation back to Stone Age Amid US President Donald Trump's threat to send Iran back to the Stone Age and the Iranian Army's response, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "Does threatening to send an entire nation back to the Stone Age mean anything other than a massive war crime?" Does threatening to send an entire nation back to the Stone Age mean anything other than a massive war crime? This was the question I asked my Finnish counterpart, who is a jurist. History is full of those who paid a heavy price for their silence in the face of criminals. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Apr 3, 2026 06:39 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: UAE engages 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 UAVs from Iran The UAE air defences on April 3 engaged 18 Ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 UAVs launched from Iran, the UAE Ministry of Defence informed on Friday. UAE air defences engaged 18 Ballistic missiles and 4 Cruise Missles and 47 UAV's.



The UAE air defences on (3rd April 2026) engaged 18 Ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 UAV's launched from Iran.



Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have… pic.twitter.com/6MceuG4ZdT — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 06:24 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: What the situation at Strait of Hormuz looks like Nearly five weeks after it started with a joint US-Israeli aerial ‌assault, the war in Iran continues to spread chaos across the region and roil financial markets, raising the pressure on Trump to find a quick resolution to the conflict. Iran has ⁠effectively shut ⁠down the Strait of Hormuz , a key waterway that carries about ⁠a ‌fifth of the world's ​total oil consumption, in retaliation for ‌U.S.-Israeli strikes that began in late February. Reopening it has become ‌a priority ​for governments around ​the ​world as energy prices soar. — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 06:12 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Zelenskyy shares suggestions on opening Hormuz Our suggestion – based on our experience – was as follows. The war and the negotiations on reopening the Hormuz Strait can go in parallel. It’s worth trying to find a diplomatic solution, and this could be beneficial for both sides in the war. An alternative step would be to control the Strait unilaterally, as Ukraine did with the Grain Corridor. Achieving this would require interceptors, military convoys to escort the vessels, a large integrated electronic warfare network, and other tools. We stand ready to help with this. — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Apr 3, 2026 06:10 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: 'Our signal on Strait of Hormuz was we were open to discussing it': Zelenskyy Our signal to the United States and countries in the Middle East about the Strait of Hormuz was that we were open to discussing it. As of today, I don't see any country lifting the blockade on its own, only joint steps can bring results. Ukraine has experience with launching the Grain Corridor in the Black Sea despite Russia’s attempts to block the flow of food and other goods. The situation now is similar, but it is about energy. — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Apr 3, 2026 06:04 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: 'Can easily open Hormuz, take the oil, make a fortune', says Trump US President Donald Trump on Friday took to Truth Social and posted, "With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD??? President DONALD J. TRUMP". Apr 3, 2026 06:02 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Affiliate of Iranian state TV claims a US pilot ejected from their aircraft over southwestern Iran A local channel of Iranian state television claimed Friday that a US fighter pilot ejected from their aircraft over southwestern Iran. The US did not respond immediately to requests for comment over the claim. The anchor on the channel in Iran's Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province read the following announcement: "If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize." The channel provided no other immediate details. US Central Command, the Pentagon and White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. — AP Apr 3, 2026 05:47 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Drone hits aid warehouse in Iran, Red Cross says A drone strike in southern Iran hit a warehouse holding aid containers and emergency vehicles, a spokesperson for the International Federation ⁠of ​Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Friday. The strike in the ​southern ​province of Bushehr ⁠early on Friday destroyed two containers, two ‌buses and an unspecified number of emergency vehicles, the spokesperson said. She did not attribute blame and Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately establish responsibility. The IFRC is the only humanitarian ⁠group ‌working across ​the country and has ‌100,000 responders. — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 05:27 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Japanese LNG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, Mitsui O.S.K Lines says A Japanese liquefied natural gas tanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, its joint owner Mitsui ⁠O.S.K. ​Lines said on Friday. Crew members on the ​Panama-flagged ship, "SOHAR ​LNG", remain safe, ⁠a Mitsui O.S.K. Lines spokesperson ‌told Reuters, while declining to disclose when it crossed the strait and whether there was ⁠any ⁠kind of negotiations to ⁠do so. The ‌Asahi ​newspaper earlier on ‌Friday reported that the ship was ‌the ​first ​Japanese ​vessel to have exited the ​Strait of Hormuz since ⁠the onset of the Iran ‌war. — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 05:20 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Japanese LNG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, Mitsui O.S.K Lines says A Japanese liquefied natural gas tanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, its joint owner Mitsui ⁠O.S.K. ​Lines said on Friday. Crew members on the ​Panama-flagged ship, "SOHAR ​LNG", remain safe, ⁠a Mitsui O.S.K. Lines spokesperson ‌told Reuters, while declining to disclose when it crossed the strait and whether there was ⁠any ⁠kind of negotiations to ⁠do so. The ‌Asahi ​newspaper earlier on ‌Friday reported that the ship was ‌the ​first ​Japanese ​vessel to have exited the ​Strait of Hormuz since ⁠the onset of the Iran ‌war. — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 05:03 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: French-linked container ship transits Strait of Hormuz The CMA CGM Kribi, sailing under a Malta flag and operated by French shipping company CMA CGM, became possibly the first vessel with links to France to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran effectively closed it. The CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping company, declined to comment when contacted by AP. Traffic through the strait has dropped by about 90 per cent since the start of the Iran war. Only about 150 vessels, including tankers and container ships, have transited the strait since March 1, according to data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence. Most were linked to Iran and countries including China, India and Pakistan. — PTI Apr 3, 2026 04:15 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: 'Reopen all paths of dialogue to end Iran war', Pope Leo urges Israel President Pope Leo XIV has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to "reopen all paths of dialogue to end Iran War", the Reuters reported quoting a statement issued by the Vatican. Apr 3, 2026 04:10 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Houthis claim joint launch of "barrage of ballistic missiles" on Israel's Jaffa area as conflict escalates Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group on Friday claimed carrying out a joint military operation involving a "barrage of ballistic missiles" targeting Israel's Jaffa area, in what signals a widening of the ongoing regional conflict in West Asia. In a statement released by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group said the attack was conducted in coordination with allied forces across the region, with support for the "resistance and jihad fronts in Iraq, Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon." Saree stated that the group "carried out a military operation using a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting vital Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Yaffa area". — ANI Apr 3, 2026 03:41 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: UK to send Rapid Sentry air defence system to Kuwait, PM's office says Britain will deploy its Rapid Sentry air defence system to Kuwait to help protect British and Kuwaiti ⁠interests ​in the Gulf, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said ​on ​Friday, after ⁠an overnight Iranian drone attack on a ‌Kuwaiti oil facility. Starmer discussed the deployment in a call with Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh ⁠Meshal ⁠al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Friday morning, a ⁠Downing Street ‌spokesperson ​said. "The Prime ‌Minister began by condemning the reckless overnight ‌drone ​attack ​on ​a Kuwaiti oil refinery," the spokesperson ​said. "He reiterated that ⁠the UK stands with Kuwait and all ‌our ⁠allies in the Gulf." — Reuters Apr 3, 2026 03:35 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: ‘We Will Send You to Time Before Stone Age’ Iran’s army warns aggressors, declaring that the country’s elite commando forces stand ready to crush any invasion with overwhelming force, vowing to “send invaders not to the Stone Age, but to the time before the Stone Age”, the Tasnin News Agency reported. ‘We Will Send You to Time Before Stone Age’



Iran’s army warns the aggressors, declaring that the country’s elite commando forces stand ready to crush any invasion with overwhelming force, vowing to “send invaders not to the Stone Age, but to the time before the Stone Age.” pic.twitter.com/2urjhEInEW — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 03:17 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Kuwait says Iranian attack damaged desalination plant Kuwait said on Friday an Iranian attack damaged a desalination plant. The attack came after an oil refinery was hit by drones on Friday morning. Kuwait said without elaborating that the attack on the desalination plant caused "material damage to some of the plant's components." Desalination provides the majority of the water for the Gulf Arab states and Iran, drawing the salty waters of the Persian Gulf into drinking water for the desert region. — PTI Apr 3, 2026 03:02 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Ship carrying Iranian oil shifts course midway from India to China A US-sanctioned tanker carrying Iranian crude oil has rerouted mid-voyage from its previously indicated destination of India - where it would have marked the first such shipment in nearly seven years - to China. The Aframax tanker Ping Shun, built in 2002 and sanctioned by the US in 2025, is now signalling Dongying in China as its destination instead of Vadinar in Gujarat, which it had indicated earlier this week, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler. There is no confirmation that the destination that the ship's Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder - a tracking system mandated on most commercial vessels - is indicating is the final and it may not change at any time during the transit. — PTI Apr 3, 2026 02:08 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: WHO chief warns of escalating attacks on Iran’s health infrastructure The World Health Organisation, since March 1, has verified more than 20 attacks on healthcare facilities in Iran, in which at least nine people have been killed, including a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, health body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X. He asserted one of the strikes hit the century-old Pasteur Institute in Tehran, leaving it “rendered unable to continue delivering health services”, as well as a psychiatric hospital and a facility producing cancer and multiple sclerosis medicines. "The conflict in Iran, and the region, is impacting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians present at health facilities," he said, adding that "Peace is the best medicine." Multiple attacks on health have been reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in recent days amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.



The Pasteur Institute in Iran sustained significant damage and was rendered unable to continue delivering health services.



The Institute… pic.twitter.com/RHILHhy5Yv — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Apr 3, 2026 02:03 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Drone strike hits Red Crescent warehouse in southern Iran A drone strike Friday hit a Red Crescent relief warehouse in Iran’s Bushehr province, according to the Iranian relief organisation, reported quoting Fars news agency. The early morning attack hit a facility in the Choghadak area at around 5am, destroying two relief containers, two buses and emergency vehicles, the news agency reported. No casualties were reported. (Al Jazeera) Apr 3, 2026 02:00 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Israeli military says 15 Hezbollah members killed in attack on Lebanon Israeli forces have killed 15 members of Hezbollah after an attack on southern Lebanon, spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X. Israel’s 146th Division identified the group which was “eliminated” by its air force for planning to launch anti-tank missiles towards Israel, the post read. Israeli forces also claim to have confiscated several weapons including rifles and grenades. في هجوم دقيق في جنوب لبنان: القضاء على نحو 15 عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله



🔸رصدت قوات الفرقة 146 نحو 15 إرهابيًا في منطقة نشاطها في جنوب لبنان ليقوم سلاح الجو بالقضاء عليهم



🔸كما رصدت قوات لواء النيران 213 خلية مخربين تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان كانت تخطط… pic.twitter.com/n2rEelPlLe — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 01:58 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Saudi Arabia's Defence ministry downs six drones as conflict escalates Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence Friday said it intercepted and destroyed six drones. المتحدث الرسمي لـ #_: اعتراض وتدمير 6 مسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية. pic.twitter.com/uiWuXJHhra — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 01:56 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: ‘Outraged by Trump’s aggression, insults’, says former Iranian FM Zarif Former Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has written more about his proposal to end the war between US-Israel and Iran — and his decision to publish it — on X. “As an Iranian, outraged by Donald Trump’s reckless aggression & crude insults, yet proud of our armed forces & resilient people, I am torn about publishing this peace-plan in Foreign Affairs,” Zarif wrote. “Yet I’m convinced that war must end on terms consistent with Iran’s national interests.” As an Iranian, outraged by Donald Trump’s reckless aggression & crude insults, yet proud of our armed forces & resilient people, I am torn about publishing this peace-plan in Foreign Affairs. Yet I'm convinced that war must end on terms consistent with Iran’s national interests. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 3, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 3, 2026 01:55 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Ex-Iran diplomat Zarif says Tehran should ‘declare victory, make deal’ Iran’s former Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Friday called for Iran to declare victory and end the war, Al Jazeera reported. In an article in the US-based Foreign Affairs, Zarif also outlined a blueprint for how Tehran could seek a settlement with Trump on terms acceptable to it, the report stated. Here are some of the suggestions by Zarif, as quoted by AlJazeera: 1. Iran should offer to place limits on its nuclear programme and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to all sanctions — a deal Washington wouldn’t accept before but might now. 2. Iran should be prepared to accept a mutual non-aggression pact with the US in which both countries pledge not to strike each other in future. 3. It could offer economic interactions with the US, which would be a win for both the American and the Iranian people. 4. All those outcomes would enable Iranian officials to focus less on protecting their country from foreign adversaries and more on improving the lives of their people domestically. Tehran, in other words, could secure the new, brilliant future Iranians deserve, he said. (Al Jazeera) Apr 3, 2026 01:38 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran fires on targets across Middle East, war shows no signs of slowing Iran fired on targets across the Middle East on Friday, besides sparking multiple blazes at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, the Associated Press reported. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that the US and Israel have curtailed Iran's military capabilities. Tehran has managed to keep up the pressure on Israel and the Gulf nations. Sirens were sounded in Bahrain, warning of Iranian attacks, according to AP. Saudi Arabia said it had destroyed several Iranian drones, whereas defences were activated in the United Arab Emirates. Israel, too, reported incoming missiles, the report stated. (AP) Apr 3, 2026 01:34 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Kuwait says Iranian attack hit power, desalination plant causing damage An Iranian attack hit a power ⁠and ​water desalination plant, ​causing ⁠material damage to parts ‌of the facility, Kuwait's Ministry of ⁠Electricity, Water ⁠and Renewable ⁠Energy ‌said on Friday, Reuters quoted. It said ​that ‌emergency and ‌technical ​teams ​were ​responding under contingency plans ​to maintain ⁠operations and secure ‌the site. (Reuters) Apr 3, 2026 01:08 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Human remains found on Thai ship Mayuree Naree A team searching a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, that was struck near the Strait of Hormuz last month has found human remains onboard, the Associated Press reported quoting the Thai Foreign Ministry on Friday. The Mayuree Naree was hit by a projectile just north of Oman, and three of its crew members were declared missing. The Ministry did not say when the ship was searched or its current location. It stated that the team has not been able to immediately verify the identity of the remains, which were found in a damaged area of the ship. (AP) Apr 3, 2026 01:05 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Easter travel cancelled by Australians amid worries over fuel crisis The Easter long weekend plans have been disrupted in Australia because of the Iran war outbreak and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has choked global energy supplies. The weekend is typically one of the busiest travel times of ⁠the year in Australia. In 2025, more than 4.5 million people had been expected to travel over the period, spending A$11.1 billion ($7.67 billion) on their ‌trips, Reuters noted, quoting a research firm. Australia, which imports about 90% of its fuel, has experienced localised shortages and soaring prices. Diesel in Australia costs more than A$3 per litre and petrol more than A$2.50, leading the government to cut fuel taxes and ⁠help bring prices down. (Reuters) Apr 3, 2026 01:01 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Experts flag concerns about US war crimes amid Iran war More than a 100 American international law experts have underlined that the conduct of United States forces and statements by senior US officials "raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes," Reuters quoted. A letter signed by the experts pointed out a comment made by US President Donald Trump in March, where he said the US may conduct strikes on Iran "just for fun." It also cited comments from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth from early March in which he said the US does not fight with "stupid rules of engagement," according to the report. (Reuters) Apr 3, 2026 12:57 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: UNSC to vote on Bahrain's plan to protect shipping around Hormuz, China opposes The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Saturday on a Bahraini resolution to protect commercial shipping in and around the strait, news agency Reuters reported quoting diplomats. However, veto-wielding China has opposed the authorization of any use of force, the report quoted. Any military action would be "legitimising the unlawful and indiscriminate ‌use of force, which would inevitably lead to further escalation ​of the situation and lead ​to serious consequences," China's UN ​envoy told the Security Council on Thursday. (Reuters) Apr 3, 2026 12:27 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: French and South Korean presidents agree to help reopen Strait of Hormuz French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Friday agreed to work together to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease global economic uncertainties caused by the Middle East war, the Associated Press quoted. However, the duo did not share details about the process. Following their meeting in Seoul, Macron underscored the need for France and South Korea to cooperate to help reopen the strait and de-escalate Middle East animosities. Meanwhile, Lee said the two affirmed “their resolves to cooperate to secure the safe shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz.” (AP) Apr 3, 2026 12:25 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Kuwait’s Mina Al‑Ahmadi refinery hit by drone strike, fire breaks out Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Friday said its Al Ahmadi Port Refinery was targeted by drones, leading to the outbreak of fires in a number of operational units, state media reported. No injuries were reported. The corporation confirmed that emergency and firefighting teams have begun implementing response plans and are working to contain the fires and prevent their spread. (AP) Apr 3, 2026 12:11 PM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Over 1,900 in Iran, 1,300 in Lebanon dead so far The death toll from the Iran war rose to more than 1,900 people in Iran and over 1,300 people in Lebanon, as of 12 pm (IST), the Associated Press reported. Thirteen US military members and 10 Israeli soldiers have also been killed. Nineteen civilians have been killed in Israel, as well as many civilians and soldiers in the Gulf regions, the news agency highlighted. Meanwhile, millions of people in Iran and Lebanon have been displaced. (AP) Apr 3, 2026 11:56 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live: Iran claims to be drafting proposal to ‘monitor’ Strait of Hormuz with Oman Iranian diplomat, Kazem Gharibabadi, as quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency, claimed a proposal is being drafted to monitor the Strait of Hormuz with Oman. He said the proposal was “intended to facilitate and ensure safe passage and provide better services to ships passing through this route," the Associated Press quoted. Even though Oman did not immediately acknowledge it, Gharibabadi said, “Naturally, when we face an act of aggression, navigation encounters serious problems, and this is the result of the aggressive act." “We are currently at war and cannot expect pre-war rules to govern wartime conditions," the diplomat added. (AP) Apr 3, 2026 11:50 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Bangladesh implements austerity measures to handle energy crisis Besides seeking alternative fuel sources, Bangladesh is curtailing office hours and enforcing early closure of malls and shops beginning Friday to handle its energy crisis related to the Iran war, the Associated Press reported. Bangladesh cabinet has ordered 30% spending cuts for fuel and power at government offices, suspended some staff training and stopped purchases of new vehicles, ships and aircraft. Decorative lighting will also not be allowed for celebrations, AP reported. Apr 3, 2026 11:16 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: IRGC claims to have shot down another US F-35 jet Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it shot down a second US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran, reported Al Jazeera citing Fars News Agency. The report said the aircraft was "completely destroyed" after crashing. There was no information about the pilot. Mehr News Agency suggested the pilot was unlikely to have ejected, citing the “intensity of the explosion” during the crash. There was no immediate response from US Central Command to the latest claims. However, it had earlier rejected a similar assertion by the IRGC about downing a US fighter jet. Apr 3, 2026 11:12 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Oil Prices Surge Past $110 as Iran War Fears Deepen; Asian Markets Trade Cautiously Oil prices extended their rally amid growing concerns that the conflict involving Iran could drag on, potentially disrupting supplies for an extended period, reported PTI. Meanwhile, most Asian markets that remained open on Friday posted modest gains, as investors traded cautiously ahead of the Good Friday holiday, which kept several exchanges shut. US benchmark crude climbed 11.4 per cent to settle at $111.54 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 7.8 per cent to $109.03 per barrel. According to a report by BMI, part of Fitch Solutions, a prolonged conflict could heighten risks to critical infrastructure, intensify disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and delay recovery efforts even after the war ends. The report also warned that the impact on prices could persist later into the year. While the United States imports only a limited share of its oil from the Persian Gulf, crude prices are determined globally, meaning any supply concerns can push prices higher worldwide. Asian economies face a different challenge. Countries like Japan depend heavily on oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz and may need to explore alternative routes if disruptions continue. However, some analysts believe that nations in the region are banking on a potential agreement with Iran to keep shipments flowing. Apr 3, 2026 09:21 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices Pakistan on Thursday hiked fuel prices, raising costs of petrol to PKR 458.4 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) to PKR 520.35 per litre. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Read full story here. Apr 3, 2026 09:19 AM IST Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Trump warns US will target Iranian bridges and power plants next Donald Trump has warned that after the bridges, Iran's power plants are on the US radar. " Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST," he said in a Truth Social post.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd