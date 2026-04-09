Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attacks on Israel

Smoke rises following several Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

US Israel Iran War News Live Updates: Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket attacks targeting northern Israel, marking its first strike against the country since the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The Tehran-backed militant group, in a statement, said that the attacks were in response to the Israeli ceasefire violation, following Tel Aviv’s biggest attack on Lebanon, on Wednesday (Apr 8), since the beginning of the war, in which over 100 people were killed. The US and Israel claimed that Lebanon was not a part of the two-week “ceasefire” deal that was agreed upon minutes before a deadline set by President Donald Trump. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a post put out by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day, mentioning that Lebanon was part of the deal.

Strait of Hormuz closed again: Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and said that Tel Aviv is violating the terms of the ceasefire by continuing strikes on Beirut. Concurrently, reports of an oil tanker abruptly reversing its direction near the strategic crossing surfaced on Thursday (Apr 9). According to Iran’s PressTV, oil tanker AUROURA took a sudden 180-degree turn near the exit of the Strait, reversing its course and going back into the Persian Gulf.

Story continues below this ad Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi holds talks with Saudi counterpart: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said Tehran’s foreign ministry on Telegram early Thursday. The ministers “discussed bilateral relations and regional developments,” said Tehran. It did not specify when the call took place. IRAN · US · WEST ASIA Iran's 10-Point Proposal: What Tehran Says Washington Has Accepted Iran's Hyderabad consulate has published a list of conditions it claims the US has called "workable". The White House has pushed back, saying Trump's words mean only that this is a basis to negotiate. Talks are due to continue in Islamabad on April 10. ← TAP TABS TO EXPLORE → The 10 points The claim What US said 1 Non-aggression A US commitment not to attack Iran. 2 Strait of Hormuz Continued Iranian control over the strategic waterway. 3 Acceptance of enrichment US recognition of Iran's right to enrich uranium. 4 Lifting all primary sanctions Removal of direct US sanctions on Iran. 5 Lifting all secondary sanctions Removal of US penalties on third countries dealing with Iran. 6 Termination of UNSC resolutions All UN Security Council resolutions against Iran to be ended. 7 Termination of IAEA resolutions All IAEA Board of Governors resolutions against Iran to be ended. 8 Compensation to Iran Payment of compensation by the United States. 9 US troop withdrawal Pulling US combat forces out of the West Asia region. 10 Cessation on all fronts Including against the "Islamic Resistance of Lebanon" — a reference to Hezbollah. THE CLAIM A list posted by an Iranian consulate in India The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad on Wednesday published what it described as Iran's 10-point proposal — and said the United States had accepted these terms as a "workable" basis for ending the current Iran-US-Israel confrontation. The post appeared on the consulate's official X handle, @IraninHyderabad. WHY IT MATTERS Tehran is framing the ceasefire as a "victory" The list goes considerably further than anything Washington has publicly endorsed. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has framed the ceasefire as a victory and claimed Trump agreed to all 10 points — a framing the White House has since pushed back on. WASHINGTON'S WORDS Trump called it a "workable basis", not an agreement In a Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said the United States had received a 10-point proposal from Iran and believed it was "a workable basis on which to negotiate". He announced a two-week double-sided ceasefire, contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and said almost all points of past contention had been agreed to but needed to be finalised. WHITE HOUSE PUSHBACK Press secretary clarifies what Trump meant Responding to Iran's framing of the proposal as accepted, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement insisting the President's words speak for themselves. "This is a workable basis to negotiate, and those negotiations will continue." — Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary THE ENRICHMENT GAP Trump told Netanyahu he won't drop enrichment demand In a call before the ceasefire, Trump assured Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu he would not give up the demand that Iran hand over all of its enriched uranium and not resume enrichment, an Israeli official told Axios. That directly contradicts Point 3 of the Iranian plan, which calls for US "acceptance" of Iran's right to enrich. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT Islamabad talks scheduled for April 10 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who mediated the ceasefire alongside Field Marshal Asim Munir, has invited US and Iranian delegations to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to negotiate a conclusive agreement. The two-week truce window is meant to allow that deal to be finalised. Sources: @IraninHyderabad (X) · Donald Trump on Truth Social · White House statement to Foreign Policy · Iranian SNSC / FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi · Axios · Al Jazeera · Washington Post Express InfoGenIE UAE engages 17 Ballistic Missiles and 35 UAV’s: The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that on Wednesday (Apr 8), its air defence engaged 17 ballistic missiles and 35 UAV’s launched from Iran. Since the beginning of the Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAV’s, said the ministry. “These attacks resulted in injuries to 3 individuals, all of whom sustained minor injuries, bringing the total number of injuries to 224, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian,” MOD said in a post on X. Also Read: US-Iran two-week ceasefire: How Trump stepped back from brink, Pakistan’s role, and what comes next

Why now? Because Trump desperately needed the ceasefire with Iran Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates Apr 9, 2026 09:27 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israeli strikes kill over 100 in Lebanon Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Less than 24 hours after agreeing to a ceasefire, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again on Wednesday after Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people in Lebanon. US and Israel claimed that Lebanon was not a part of the two-week “ceasefire” agreement that was agreed upon minutes before a deadline set by President Donald Trump. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a post put out by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day, mentioning that Lebanon was part of the deal. Read full article here Apr 9, 2026 09:18 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Strait of Hormuz closed again? Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: The Strait of Hormuz has again been closed, after reports that an oil tanker abruptly turned back near the strategic crossing surfaced. According to Iran’s PressTV, oil tanker AUROURA made a sudden 180-degree turn near the exit of the starit, reversing its course and going back into the Persian Gulf. Apr 9, 2026 09:15 AM IST Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket attacks on northern Israel Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket attacks targeting northern Israel, marking its first strike against the country since the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The Tehran-backed militant group, in a statement, said that the attacks were in response to the Israeli ceasefire violation, following Tel Aviv's biggest attack on Lebanon since the beginning of the war on Wednesday (Apr 8).

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