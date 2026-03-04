US takes Iran war to international waters, Khamenei funeral postponed, son may be next Supreme Leader | Day 5 round-up

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beiruts southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon. (REUTERS photo)

The Iran-US-Israel conflict entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with US and Israeli forces continuing their heavy strikes against Iran, days after the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The United States and Israel hit Iran’s capital and other cities in multiple airstrikes on Wednesday, targeting Tehran’s leadership of security forces as the Islamic Republic responded with missile barrages and drone attacks.

Tehran residents woke to dawn blasts, and Iranian state television showed the ruins of a building in the centre of the capital. The Shiite seminary city of Qom and multiple other cities were also targeted.

Here are the key updates on Day 5 of Iran-US war –

Iranian warship sinks after suspected strike: An Iranian naval frigate sank early Wednesday morning in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka’s southern coast, leaving nearly 80 sailors dead and several others injured or missing, according to Sri Lankan authorities and officials familiar with the incident. The US later took responsibility, revealing it had hit the warship with a torpedo from its submarine.