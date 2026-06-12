What is in reported US-Iran draft deal? From frozen assets to Hormuz reopening

Iranian media on Friday reported that a draft agreement between Tehran and Washington could pave the way for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, alongside fresh nuclear negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, as cited by Arab News, the proposed framework outlines a series of reciprocal measures to ease tensions between the two countries following months of confrontation. Reuters, however, reported that Iranian officials cautioned that no final agreement has been reached.
Frozen assets at centre of proposal
The release of Iranian funds held abroad forms a key component of the reported draft. Iranian media outlets, including Mehr, said the agreement envisages the phased unfreezing of approximately $24 billion in assets as part of a broader sanctions-relief mechanism.
Access to frozen assets has been one of Tehran’s longstanding demands in negotiations with the United States. Reuters has previously reported that the issue remains central to efforts to revive diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
Hormuz reopening, nuclear talks
The draft proposal also reportedly includes measures to ensure the continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically vital waterway through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes. Iranian media reports cited by Arab News said maritime traffic would continue under a broader de-escalation arrangement.
According to IRNA and reports cited by Reuters, the framework envisages 60 days of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme following the signing of any agreement. The talks would focus on sanctions relief, uranium enrichment activities and longer-term monitoring arrangements.
Iranian officials, however, have sought to temper expectations. Reuters reported that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described reports of an imminent deal as premature, stressing that negotiations remain ongoing and that key issues have yet to be resolved.
The reported framework emerges amid renewed efforts to reduce tensions in the Gulf, where concerns over sanctions, maritime security and Iran’s nuclear activities have remained at the centre of regional diplomacy.
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