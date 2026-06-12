What is in reported US-Iran draft deal? From frozen assets to Hormuz reopening

Iranian media on Friday reported that a draft agreement between Tehran and Washington could pave the way for the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, alongside fresh nuclear negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, as cited by Arab News, the proposed framework outlines a series of reciprocal measures to ease tensions between the two countries following months of confrontation. Reuters, however, reported that Iranian officials cautioned that no final agreement has been reached.

Frozen assets at centre of proposal

The release of Iranian funds held abroad forms a key component of the reported draft. Iranian media outlets, including Mehr, said the agreement envisages the phased unfreezing of approximately $24 billion in assets as part of a broader sanctions-relief mechanism.