What’s in the Iran-US deal? 14-point memorandum reportedly covers Hormuz, sanctions, $300 billion rebuild

One of these specifics have been independently verified or confirmed by US or Iranian officials.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 15, 2026 07:49 AM IST First published on: Jun 15, 2026 at 07:42 AM IST
Iran WarPolicemen walk in front of a huge banner showing Iranian flag at the Islamic Revolution square in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Ahead of Friday’s signing ceremony, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency has published what it describes as the draft contents of a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. Neither government has officially confirmed these details, and the points should be read as Iranian state media’s account pending verification.

What’s in the 14-point memorandum

Iranian state media is reporting what is says are the draft details of a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

Also read Who won the Iran-US war: Trump, Tehran or Pakistan? And who lost?

The specific points have not been officially confirmed by either country. And points include:

  • A permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon
  • US commitment not to interfere with Iran’s internal affairs
  • Lifting of US naval blockade within 30 days
  • US withdrawal of forces from Iran
  • Reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days “under Iranian arrangements”
  • The US and its allies delivering reconstruction plans for Iran worth at least $300bn
  • Ending sanctions on Iranian oil and energy products
  • Reiteration of Iran’s commitment not to produce nuclear weapons
  • US commitment not to increase its forces in the region and not impose new sanctions

Mehr also reported that “final negotiations will not begin before half of Iran’s frozen funds are released, Iran’s oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted”.

It also said the final agreement would be approved by a UN Security Council resolution. According to Mehr, the draft includes a permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, along with a US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.

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Also read US, Iran reach peace deal; Strait of Hormuz set to reopen after months of fighting

The terms reportedly require Washington to lift its naval blockade and allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen both within 30 days, with the strait’s reopening to happen “under Iranian arrangements.” The document is also said to call for a US troop withdrawal from Iran, a pledge from Washington not to increase its regional military presence or impose new sanctions, and an end to sanctions on Iranian oil and energy exports.

However, none of these specifics have been independently verified or confirmed by US or Iranian officials.

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What’s confirmed so far, via Trump and Sharif

Outside the state media account, the clearest details come directly from social media posts by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump.

Both leaders have confirmed a halt to fighting on all fronts notably including Israeli operations in Lebanon, which had been a major sticking point since Israel had pushed to keep Lebanon out of any US-Iran agreement.

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Sharif confirmed the signing ceremony is set for June 19 in Switzerland, with technical talks scheduled this week ahead of it. He also thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for their roles in brokering the deal.

Trump said shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz should resume without any tolls or payments imposed on vessels, and confirmed the US has agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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