What’s in the Iran-US deal? 14-point memorandum reportedly covers Hormuz, sanctions, $300 billion rebuild

Policemen walk in front of a huge banner showing Iranian flag at the Islamic Revolution square in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Ahead of Friday’s signing ceremony, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency has published what it describes as the draft contents of a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. Neither government has officially confirmed these details, and the points should be read as Iranian state media’s account pending verification.

Iranian state media is reporting what is says are the draft details of a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

The specific points have not been officially confirmed by either country. And points include:

A permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon

US commitment not to interfere with Iran’s internal affairs

Lifting of US naval blockade within 30 days

US withdrawal of forces from Iran

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days “under Iranian arrangements”

within 30 days “under Iranian arrangements” The US and its allies delivering reconstruction plans for Iran worth at least $300bn

Ending sanctions on Iranian oil and energy products

Reiteration of Iran’s commitment not to produce nuclear weapons

US commitment not to increase its forces in the region and not impose new sanctions

Mehr also reported that “final negotiations will not begin before half of Iran’s frozen funds are released, Iran’s oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted”.

It also said the final agreement would be approved by a UN Security Council resolution. According to Mehr, the draft includes a permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, along with a US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.

Story continues below this ad

The terms reportedly require Washington to lift its naval blockade and allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen both within 30 days, with the strait’s reopening to happen “under Iranian arrangements.” The document is also said to call for a US troop withdrawal from Iran, a pledge from Washington not to increase its regional military presence or impose new sanctions, and an end to sanctions on Iranian oil and energy exports.

However, none of these specifics have been independently verified or confirmed by US or Iranian officials.

What’s confirmed so far, via Trump and Sharif

Outside the state media account, the clearest details come directly from social media posts by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump.

Both leaders have confirmed a halt to fighting on all fronts notably including Israeli operations in Lebanon, which had been a major sticking point since Israel had pushed to keep Lebanon out of any US-Iran agreement.

Story continues below this ad

Sharif confirmed the signing ceremony is set for June 19 in Switzerland, with technical talks scheduled this week ahead of it. He also thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for their roles in brokering the deal.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

Trump said shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz should resume without any tolls or payments imposed on vessels, and confirmed the US has agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.