Iran threatens to move beyond retaliation as US attacks enter Day 7

Mohsen Rezaee, a top IRGC official, said if Iran activates this stage, it will no longer settle for matching US strikes and will instead pursue American bases and troops beyond their host countries' borders directly.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 18, 2026 03:13 PM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 03:11 PM IST
Iran US warning, iran war,Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. (Photo: X/@clashreport)

Iran warned Friday that it could abandon its current strategy of retaliatory strikes and launch a broader offensive against US forces if Washington continues its military campaign for another two to three days, marking one of Tehran’s strongest escalation threats since the conflict began.

‘Diplomacy and negotiations are over’

Mohsen Rezaee, a senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and a top IRGC official, posted the warning on X.

He said diplomacy and negotiations, along with the current phase of war, were finished, and that if the US continued strikes for another two to three days, Iran would move into what he called the stage of the enemy’s destruction.

Also read US-Iran War News Live Updates: Tehran targets vessels in Strait of Hormuz after a week of US strikes on Iran

He added that Iran would stop limiting its response to tit-for-tat retaliation, warning that no political border would offer safety from Iran’s forces going forward.

‘No political border will provide security’

Rezaee said if Iran activates this stage, it will no longer settle for matching US strikes and will instead pursue American bases and troops beyond their host countries’ borders directly. He said Iran’s attacks would grow more intense in the coming days, framing the current standoff as a shift away from the “war and negotiation” approach the US had been pursuing.

Why he warned now

The remarks follow the collapse of a 14-point memorandum of understanding that had briefly framed talks between the US and Iran. They also come as both countries continue trading strikes on each other’s military assets across the region, with Washington saying its goal is to weaken Iran’s military capability and Tehran promising further retaliation against US forces and bases nearby.

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Also read 3 killed as US bombs Iran’s underground weapons storage, other sites; Tehran strikes back

The US launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran Friday, marking the seventh consecutive night of the campaign. US Central Command said on X that the strikes, launched at 3 p.m. ET, were ordered by the commander-in-chief to keep degrading Iran’s military capabilities.

Iranian state media reported three explosions in Sirik, a city in Iran’s Hormozgan province, around the same time.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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