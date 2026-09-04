Iran-US conflict flares up again, Hormuz traffic hit: What we know

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The Israeli military said that it had taken operational control of the Ali Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah have occasionally clashed recently. The military said troops had cleared Hezbollah fighters from two underground routes, killing some while others fled and that operations in the area were continuing. The ridge overlooks several villages and roads leading to Nabatiyeh and is believed to be near an extensive Hezbollah underground facility. There was no immediate response from Hezbollah.

Israeli police arrested a settler suspected of taking part in an attack on a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank. Police said the suspect was being questioned and that they would seek an extension of his detention.