US-Iran ceasefire framework explained: Nuclear issue, Hormuz, key players, what’s left out and oil impact

President Donald Trump paused the “Project Freedom” which was aimed at guiding commercial ships to cross the key waterway. (AI Generated Image)

Iran and the United States are navigating a fragile and temporary ceasefire, which is aimed at pausing hostilities in the West Asian region, as Tehran is expected to respond to Washington’s ceasefire proposal to end the over two-month-old conflict.

As Iran and the US both advance toward an agreement, a one-page MoU by Washington proposes to resolve sticking points in the 30-day negotiation period, and come to a settlement over issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme, Tehran’s frozen assets and security in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported, quoting a regional source.

What’s on the table:

Ceasefire duration: In Iran’s 14-point proposal to end the conflict in West Asia, the Islamic nation pushed to focus on ending the war instead of extending the ceasefire, and suggested resolving all the issues within 30 days of finalising the agreement. The 30-day window would reportedly be for negotiations on a broader agreement.