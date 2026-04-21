Trump’s cryptic post adds uncertainty as US-Iran ceasefire talks hang in balance

Amid uncertainty over a possible new round of ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted a brief message on Truth Social claiming, “Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!” The remark came with no additional context and just a day before the current ceasefire is due to expire, drawing attention to the fragile state of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC, Trump said, “I don’t want to extend the ceasefire”. He reportedly added, “We don’t have that much time” and added that the United States was negotiating from a position of strength and would “end up with a great deal.”

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Washington or Tehran on whether talks will proceed on Wednesday. However, according to an AP report, two regional officials indicated that both sides have signalled readiness to resume discussions in Islamabad.

According to the officials, Pakistan-led mediators have been informed that US Vice President J D Vance and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital early Wednesday to lead their respective delegations.

Despite these indications, Iranian state television reported that no delegation had yet arrived in Islamabad, underscoring the lack of clarity surrounding the talks.

Trump’s ‘lots of bombs’ threat

The current ceasefire, which came into effect on April 8, is set to expire on Wednesday. Both sides have maintained firm public positions in the lead-up to the deadline. Trump has warned that “lots of bombs” could “start going off” if an agreement is not reached, while Iranian officials have indicated that Tehran retains additional leverage.

Meanwhile, Qalibaf said Iran has been preparing to unveil “new cards on the battlefield,” and reiterated that negotiations would not take place under pressure. “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” he wrote in a post on X.

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Over the weekend, Iran acknowledged receiving fresh proposals from Washington but suggested that significant differences remain. Key sticking points in previous rounds of talks have included Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, its regional alliances, and control over strategic waterways.

Separately, European Union transportation ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to assess potential supply disruptions after the International Energy Agency warned that Europe may have limited jet fuel reserves remaining.

Pakistan, which has been facilitating the diplomatic process, has expressed hope that talks will go ahead, even as both sides continue to signal competing positions ahead of the ceasefire deadline.