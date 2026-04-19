‘Have a little prestige; block Bibi for a week’: Iran’s sarcastic dig at Trump after rejecting his claims

A day after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to “never close” the Strait of Hormuz again, the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe took a sarcastic dig at him, with a 4-point advisory, asserting he lets the Islamic country address its problems.

The post comes ahead of the talks between US and Iran in Islamabad, which are likely to be held on Monday, to curb prevailing tensions in West Asia.

In its post, the Iranian Embassy, asked Trump to control his enthusiasm over his claims of reopening of the key global energy route.

1. Try not to show yourself too happy. Have a little prestige;

2. Never, (emphasize) never think to the new legal regime of the Strait of Iran. We will fix it;

3. Turn off the phone, relax, no more posts and, block Bibi for one week;

4. Eat a light dinner and sleep well. pic.twitter.com/dYicAvzvHn — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 17, 2026

The Embassy wrote: “1. Try not to show yourself too happy. Have a little prestige; 2. Never, (emphasize) never think to the new legal regime of the Strait of Iran. We will fix it.”

It also recommended Trump to switch off his phone, avoid posting on social media, and restrain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a week.

A day earlier, Trump took to TruthSocial to announce that the “Strait of Iran” was “fully open and ready for full passage.” In another post, he wrote, “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Iran’s suggestions arrive a day after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Trump’s claims, with senior officials emphasising that the reopening of the strait would depend on US adherence to ceasefire terms. “They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either,” Ghalibaf posted on X. Tehran has also denied any agreement to hand over its “nuclear dust,” that was buried by US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities in 2025, to the US.

Moreover, contradicting Trump’s another claim that Tehran would hand over its enriched uranium, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the country would not transfer its enriched uranium abroad.

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The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe, in its post, referred to Trump’s post, where, he, in a celebratory mood, wrote: “A great and brilliant day for the world.”

Meanwhile, Iran on Friday announced that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open” for all commercial vessels, in line with the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The US-Israeli joint attack on Iran, which began on February 28, has so far killed thousands ⁠of people. Since then, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which ⁠a fifth ‌of the world’s oil and liquefied ​natural gas transits, has produced the worst global oil ‌shock in history.