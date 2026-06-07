FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran slams US over ‘discriminatory’ denial of visas to 15 football officials

Iran's players pose for a group photo with fans in Antalya, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. The board reads in Turkish: "The peoples of Turkey and Iran are marching together toward victory". (AP Photo)

Iran has slammed FIFA World Cup co-host the United States over “discriminatory treatment” after the latter refused to grant visas to about 15 officials of its national team’s delegation to attend the tournament, The Guardian reported.

Iran has alleged that 15 of its administration officials, including executive director Mehdi Kharati, secretary general of the football federation Hedayat Mombini, and media director Mohsen Motamedkia have been denied entry to the US.

The move came hours after Washington confirmed Iranian players had been granted permission to travel to the upcoming soccer tournament, amid an escalating war between the two countries.

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Iran’s allegations

The Iranian embassy in Turkey has accused the US of unleashing the “worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport” by denying visas to a “large portion of the managerial and executive staff” and “technical advisers”.