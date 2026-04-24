Iran offers Trump ‘cultural’ reality check over his ‘hellhole’ remark endorsement: ‘Kabhi India aa ke dekho’
The controversy comes just weeks before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India, where he is expected to focus on strengthening ties and easing recent tensions between the two strategic partners.
Iran Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump after he shared a video featuring conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who referred to India and China as “hellholes” while criticising America’s birthright citizenship laws.
In a post on X, Iran took a swipe at Trump, saying he needed a “cultural detox”. “Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna,” the post shared by Iran in Mumbai handle stated.
Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas 😏
The controversy erupted after Trump reposted a video and transcript of Savage’s remarks on Truth Social.
In the clip, Savage criticised birthright citizenship and commented about immigrants that babies born in the US automatically gain citizenship and later sponsor their families from countries such as India and China, which he derogatorily described as “hellholes”.
The endorsement comes just weeks after the US Supreme Court indicated it was likely to strike down the Trump administration’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. The court heard arguments on April 1, more than a year after Trump signed the order, which aimed to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the US to parents who were neither citizens nor lawful permanent residents.
Savage further claimed that the changing immigrant population had altered the country’s cultural fabric. He argued that English was increasingly less common in everyday life and alleged that many recent immigrants lacked the sense of loyalty shown by earlier generations.
The controversy comes just weeks before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India, where he is expected to focus on strengthening ties and easing recent tensions between the two strategic partners.
India on the other hand condemned the remarks, calling them “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response.” “The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,” added Jaiswal.
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