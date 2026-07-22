Iran’s Ghalibaf says ‘no oil sales’ if Tehran is blocked, warns on regional security

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that no one will be ⁠able ​to sell oil in a region where Iran ​is not able ⁠to do so, adding that ‌if Tehran’s security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe.

“The equation ⁠of ⁠this war is clear: ⁠either ‌all ​or none,” Ghalibaf said ‌in a post on ‌X, ​adding ​that ​the security of the Strait ​of Hormuz lies ⁠in the absence of American ‌forces.