Iran threatens to block Bab al-Mandab; here’s why it matters to global trade

The passage accounts for roughly 10 to 12 per cent of global oil and natural gas shipments. (Souce: Wikimedia Commons)

Iran has warned that the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical global shipping corridor, could be blocked if Israel escalates military action against Iran.

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned that the “resistance axis” has the capability to shut both the Bab al-Mandab and Strait of Hormuz if regional hostilities intensify.

“The security of today’s Bab Al Mandel should not lead the enemy into a miscalculation. The resistance circles have the capability to lock down both waterways; the choice is yours:

Stop the folly or enter a balanced regulation of the two straits,” he said in a post on X.