Iran names Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Starlink as military targets in West Asia: Report

Iran threat to Starlink and SpaceX escalated after Tehran warned it could target Elon Musk-linked assets across West Asia amid US military action.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 11, 2026 08:36 PM IST
Elon Musk, iran warThe report threatening Musk’s companies in the region came around the same time when US President Donald Trump issued the latest warning. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Iran’s military on Thursday said it will consider billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s companies, including SpaceX’s Starlink internet service, as potential targets in West Asia as Tehran retaliates against renewed US attacks, Iranian state media reported.

Total target focus on Musk’s assets

A regional Starlink ground station could be attacked as Iran is targeting “all interests related to economic holdings managed by Elon Musk in West Asia,” Tehran’s state-media outlet Fars news wrote in a Telegram post.

Escalation amid imminent US threats

The report threatening Musk’s companies in the region came around the same time when US President Donald Trump issued the latest warning that American forces will attack Iran “very hard tonight.”

The threat to Musk’s companies in West Asia came as tensions flared in the region after the US and Iran exchanged a spate of strikes in the last couple of days, teetering the ceasefire which was signed between Washington and Tehran on April 8.

It is also straining the ongoing efforts to craft an agreement in order to end the three-month-old conflict.

Complicity in West Asia military operations

Musk-led Starlink has been instrumental for the US military’s operations against Iran, as it supports high-tech ordnance ranging from unmanned surveillance and strike vessels to aerial attack drones, NBC News reported.

The Fars news, citing an “informed source”, reported that the United States has committed “war crimes” against the Islamic Republic with the support of companies being run by Musk.

Story continues below this ad

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to attack all facilities related to [Musk]-managed holdings in the region and occupied territories,” the source was quoted as saying by Fars news.

A pattern of targeting Silicon Valley

The warning against Musk’s companies isn’t new, as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has previously threatened US tech companies in the Gulf region, including Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Nvidia.

Geopolitical pressures on a historic Wall Street debut

This comes as SpaceX is entering the US share market and has drawn more than $70 billion in orders from retail investors for its IPO, where the Musk-led company is aiming to raise $75 billion at ​a valuation of $1.8 trillion.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments