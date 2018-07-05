Iran tells Donald Trump to stop tweeting about oil prices

Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices. (File Photo) Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices. (File Photo)

Iran’s representative to OPEC says US President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about wanting lower oil prices, saying that doing so has the opposite effect. Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted by the oil ministry’s website today as telling Trump to “please stop,” adding that “with your frequent and indecent tweets oil prices have gone up 10 dollars.”

Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices. Yesterday he tweeted that OPEC is “doing little to help,” adding that, “if anything, they are driving prices higher.”

The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help. If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $’s. This must be a two way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2018

Tehran blames rising prices on US sanctions imposed on Iran and Venezuela, founding members of the cartel. Last month, members of OPEC agreed to pump an additional 1 million barrels of crude daily, a move that should help contain prices.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App