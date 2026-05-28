Iran targets American base after US strikes near Bandar Abbas Airport

Iran’s IRGC says it targeted a US base after American strikes in southern Iran, escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 28, 2026 10:46 AM IST
A demonstrator holds a poster of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali KhameneiA demonstrator holds a poster of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo/AP)
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they hit a US base early Thursday (May 28), in response to the latest strikes by American forces on the country’s south, Iranian media reported.

The IRGC said that the American air base they hit was the source of the latest US strikes on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport.

“Following the aggression carried out at dawn today by the invading US military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base identified as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 a.m.,” Fars News Agency reported, citing a statement from the IRGC’s public relations office.

It said that Tehran’s latest response was a “serious warning” to the United States, adding that its “aggression will not go unanswered.”

This comes after the US carried out new strikes targeting Iran’s military facility on Wednesday night, which it said posed a threat to the US forces, said a US official, according to news agency Reuters.

The official said that the US military intercepted and downed four Iranian one-way attack drones that endangered the commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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