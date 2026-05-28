Iran targets American base after US strikes near Bandar Abbas Airport

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they hit a US base early Thursday (May 28), in response to the latest strikes by American forces on the country’s south, Iranian media reported.

The IRGC said that the American air base they hit was the source of the latest US strikes on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport.

“Following the aggression carried out at dawn today by the invading US military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base identified as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 a.m.,” Fars News Agency reported, citing a statement from the IRGC’s public relations office.