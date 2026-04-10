Iran’s Supreme Leader declares victory over US, Israel; announces ‘new phase’ in Strait of Hormuz management

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Two police officers walk in front of an anti-US billboard depicting American aircraft being caught by Iranian armed forces in a fishing net beneath the words in Farsi, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground." (AP Photo)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei late Thursday declared that the country has achieved a “decisive victory” in the war against the United States and Israel, saying that Iran will now take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a “new phase.”
In his first message since the fragile ceasefire was announced, shared by Iranian media, Khamenei said, “Today, and up to this point, it can boldly be said that you, the heroic nation of Iran, have been the definitive victor in this arena.”
He also warned that Tehran will not allow the US and Israel to go unpunished for their aggression. “By the permission of Almighty God, we will certainly not leave unpunished the criminal aggressors who attacked our country. We will undoubtedly demand compensation for every single damage inflicted, blood money for the martyrs, and reparations for the disabled veterans of this war, and we will certainly advance the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a strategic new phase,” he added.
The statement, attributed to Khamenei, who has not yet been seen or heard in public since his selection as the country’s new Supreme Leader, was read out across state media.
Khamenei’s statement comes as US President Donald Trump expressed his doubts over the effectiveness of the ceasefire halting the Iran war.
“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote on his social media site Truth Social on Thursday. “That is not the agreement we have!”
His post came after he alleged Iran to be charging fees for tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” he wrote.
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