Iran’s Supreme Leader declares victory over US, Israel; announces ‘new phase’ in Strait of Hormuz management

Two police officers walk in front of an anti-US billboard depicting American aircraft being caught by Iranian armed forces in a fishing net beneath the words in Farsi, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground." (AP Photo)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei late Thursday declared that the country has achieved a “decisive victory” in the war against the United States and Israel, saying that Iran will now take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a “new phase.”

In his first message since the fragile ceasefire was announced, shared by Iranian media, Khamenei said, “Today, and up to this point, it can boldly be said that you, the heroic nation of Iran, have been the definitive victor in this arena.”

He also warned that Tehran will not allow the US and Israel to go unpunished for their aggression. “By the permission of Almighty God, we will certainly not leave unpunished the criminal aggressors ⁠who attacked our country. We will undoubtedly ⁠demand compensation for every single damage inflicted, blood money for the martyrs, and reparations for the disabled veterans of this war, and we will certainly advance the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a strategic new phase,” he added.