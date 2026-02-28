From Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei to top commanders: Who were the targets of US-Israel strikes

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran Saturday, escalating tensions across West Asia. US President Donald Trump said the operation aimed to remove a security threat to the United States and give Iranians an “opportunity to challenge their leadership.”
The Pentagon named the first wave of strikes “Operation Epic Fury” while Israel code-named it “Operation Lion’s Roar”.
The initial strikes focused on top Iranian political and military leaders, according to reports.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
The strikes targeted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding that Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time and had moved to a secure location. Iran’s foreign minister said Khamenei is still alive “as far as I know.”
Khamenei did not make a public appearance in the days before the attack and has not appeared in public immediately after the strikes.
President Masoud Pezeshkian
Along with Khamenei, the operation targeted President Masoud Pezeshkian too, AP reported. Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported, citing a source close to the presidency, that Pezeshkian remains alive and in good health. The president is internationally recognised as also the de jure head of state of Iran, although the supreme leader is the de facto head of state.
Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh
Israeli strikes killed Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with Israel’s military operations and one regional source.
Story continues below this ad
Commander Mohammed Pakpour
The same sources said Israeli attacks killed Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour. Reuters, however, could not independently confirm the claim.
An Iranian source close to the establishment told Reuters that the strikes killed several senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and political officials. Reuters said it could not independently confirm that report.
Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi
CNN, quoting Israeli sources, reported that the aim of the strikes included Iran’s armed forces Chief of Staff Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi among the targets. There is no confirmation on the outcome yet.
Defence Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s newly established Defence Council, was also reported to be a target of the strikes, according to CNN. His status remains unconfirmed.
Story continues below this ad
INSC Secretary Ali Larijani
Another reported target was Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s National Security Council. His status remains unconfirmed.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More