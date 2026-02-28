From Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei to top commanders: Who were the targets of US-Israel strikes

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran Saturday, escalating tensions across West Asia. US President Donald Trump said the operation aimed to remove a security threat to the United States and give Iranians an “opportunity to challenge their leadership.”

The Pentagon named the first wave of strikes “Operation Epic Fury” while Israel code-named it “Operation Lion’s Roar”.

The initial strikes focused on top Iranian political and military leaders, according to reports.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The strikes targeted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding that Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time and had moved to a secure location. Iran’s foreign minister said Khamenei is still alive “as far as I know.”