Iran sets funeral, burial dates for late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in his hometown of Mashhad, the holy city in northeastern Iran, on July 9, according to Iranian state media.

The funeral, initially scheduled for March but postponed as the war continued, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in Tehran from July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, was 86 and had led the Islamic Republic for 36 years.

Burial delayed

Under the Islamic tradition, the deceased are generally buried as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours of death. Religious authorities, however, allow exceptions in extraordinary circumstances, including during periods of war.