Iranians bury Ali Khamenei 4 months after deadly US-Israel strikes

Ali Khamenei burial in Mashhad concludes a week of funeral ceremonies as Iran witnessed mass mourning and scrutiny over Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 10, 2026 03:17 AM IST
Iran Khamenei FuneralMourners wait for the arrival of the funeral procession of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala, Iraq. (AP Photo)
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Iranians on Thursday buried the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the country’s holiest shrine in the city of Mashhad, with his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, still away from public view after reportedly being disfigured in the joint US-Israeli strikes earlier this year.

Regional tensions overshadow the mourning period

The burial of Ali Khamenei in northeast Iran comes after a week of mass funeral processions, mourning and rallies across the country amid renewed hostilities in the West Asia region between the United States and Iran, threatening the ceasefire and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Iran Khamenei Funeral The truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession toward Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Solemn procession moves through Mashhad streets

Khamenei’s body was carried through the Mashhad streets in a truck slowly towards the Shrine of Imam Reza, with clerics walking on either side. Mourners, carrying Iranian flags and photographs of the slain supreme leader, were walking close behind the truck, Reuters reported.

Culmination of a cross-border commemorative circuit

Khamenei’s burial marks a culmination of a week-long funeral procession in Iran and Iraq. Leaders in Tehran have been encouraging the Iranians to attend the event in order to highlight the ideological might of the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.

Anti-American chants and explicit threats to trump

As crowds moved in Mashhad, they shouted slogans demanding revenge on US President Donald Trump for the killing of Ali Khamenei. “I swear by the blood of the Supreme Leader, Trump, we will kill you!” the crowd shouted while showing placards that read “Kill Trump.”

Ongoing secrecy surrounding Mojtaba’s welfare

However, questions have remained over the suspicious absence of Mojtaba Khamenei from the funeral procession of his father. Mojtaba has not appeared in public since the US-Israel launched their offensive against Iran in February.

The current Supreme Leader of Iran has issued statements, though no video, photo, or voice recording of him has been issued till now.

(with inputs from agencies)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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