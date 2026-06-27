Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US-linked targets in response to American attacks

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the village of Qlaileh, as seen from the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (AP File)

Iran on Saturday said it had launched retaliatory strikes on targets linked to US forces after American airstrikes hit missile, drone and coastal radar sites on its southern coast, marking the biggest test yet of the week-old US-Iran ceasefire. In a statement carried by news agency Reuters, Iran’s foreign ministry accused Washington of violating both the UN Charter and the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last week to halt months of fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, however, did not identify the targets or disclose where the strikes took place.

The latest exchange threatens to derail negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at reaching a permanent agreement on Tehran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and regional security. The interim deal, brokered after months of conflict, reopened the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes, making the latest escalation significant for global energy markets. For India, one of the world’s largest crude importers, any renewed disruption in the strategic waterway could have implications for oil supplies, freight costs and domestic fuel prices.