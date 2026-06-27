Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US-linked targets in response to American attacks

Iran on Saturday said it had launched retaliatory strikes on targets linked to US forces after American airstrikes hit missile, drone and coastal radar sites on its southern coast, marking the biggest test yet of the week-old US-Iran ceasefire. In a statement carried by news agency Reuters, Iran’s foreign ministry accused Washington of violating both the UN Charter and the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last week to halt months of fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran, however, did not identify the targets or disclose where the strikes took place.
The latest exchange threatens to derail negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at reaching a permanent agreement on Tehran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and regional security. The interim deal, brokered after months of conflict, reopened the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes, making the latest escalation significant for global energy markets. For India, one of the world’s largest crude importers, any renewed disruption in the strategic waterway could have implications for oil supplies, freight costs and domestic fuel prices.
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“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them,” Trump told reporters at the White House shortly before the operation.
US Central Command later said American forces targeted Iranian missile launch sites, drone facilities and coastal radar installations. A US official told the Associated Press that the operation concluded within about an hour.
Vice President JD Vance later urged Tehran to return to diplomacy, saying Iran should “pick up the phone” if disagreements over the ceasefire emerged. “Violence will be met with violence,” he wrote on social media.
Iran accuses US of breaching agreement
Responding to the American strikes, Iran’s foreign ministry said Washington had violated its commitments under the MoU and international law. While announcing retaliatory strikes on US-linked targets, the ministry did not reveal the locations or provide further operational details.
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Earlier on Friday, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission, defended Tehran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, writing on social media that the waterway “is governed by Iran” and describing the country’s actions as “ceasefire management” rather than a violation of the agreement.
Quiz
Iran-US Ceasefire Crisis: How closely are you following the Hormuz standoff?
6 questions · Pick the best answer · One attempt per question
Question 1 of 6What did Iran's foreign ministry accuse the US of violating, alongside the UN Charter?
📚 Iran's foreign ministry said Washington violated both the UN Charter and the 14-point MoU signed the previous week to halt months of fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Question 2 of 6Approximately what share of the world's seaborne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz?
📚 The Strait of Hormuz carries nearly a fifth (around 20%) of the world's seaborne oil, making it one of the most strategically vital waterways on the planet.
Question 3 of 6What event directly triggered the US airstrikes on Iranian targets on Friday?
📚 The US launched strikes after accusing Iran of conducting a drone attack on a cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz — a move Washington said violated the ceasefire agreement.
Question 4 of 6How long did the US military operation targeting Iranian missile and drone sites take to complete?
📚 A US official told the Associated Press that the operation — which struck Iranian missile launch sites, drone facilities and coastal radar installations — concluded within about an hour.
Question 5 of 6According to the International Maritime Organization, how many vessels were still waiting for safe passage through the Gulf after the latest escalation?
📚 The IMO reported that around 115 ships had exited the Gulf in recent days, while approximately 500 vessels remained in the region awaiting safer passage through the Strait.
Question 6 of 6How did Iran's parliamentary National Security Commission chairman Ebrahim Azizi describe Tehran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz?
📚 Ebrahim Azizi wrote on social media that the Strait of Hormuz "is governed by Iran" and described Tehran's actions as "ceasefire management" rather than a violation of the truce agreement.
/ 6correct answersHow closely were you following the Hormuz standoff?
The military exchange comes after a container ship was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Thursday, prompting the International Maritime Organization to suspend efforts to escort stranded commercial vessels through an alternative shipping corridor near Oman’s coastline.
According to the UN agency, around 115 ships have exited the Gulf in recent days, while about 500 vessels remain in the region awaiting safer passage. Shipping analysts say the latest attacks have slowed the recovery of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor that carries around 20% of global seaborne oil exports.
The reopening of the Strait under the US-Iran agreement had eased concerns over energy supplies and oil prices. Fresh military exchanges now risk reversing that progress, with markets closely watching whether commercial shipping can continue safely through the waterway.
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Lebanon peace efforts continue despite tensions
Even as Washington and Tehran exchanged strikes, diplomatic efforts continued elsewhere in the region. Israel and Lebanon on Friday announced a framework aimed at reducing hostilities after months of fighting between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The latest confrontation now places the 60-day roadmap agreed by Washington and Tehran under fresh pressure. Negotiators are expected to continue talks on implementing the memorandum and working towards a broader agreement covering Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief. However, any further military escalation — particularly around the Strait of Hormuz or Lebanon — could jeopardise both the negotiations and efforts to stabilise one of the world’s most strategically important regions.
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