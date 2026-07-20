US Iran war: Why do Gulf nations like Kuwait depend on desalination plants

A few countries in the Gulf region are entirely dependent on desalination plants for drinking water. (Photo: Reuters)

The Iranian military launched attacks against a power and desalination plant in Kuwait for the second time in the past couple of days, a Kuwaiti ministry said on Sunday. Tehran had earlier warned of striking desalination plants and other key infrastructure in the Gulf region, and these plants play a vital role for the people in the Middle East.

Though an Iranian official on Sunday said that a desalination plant was struck in the country in a US missile attack, CNN reported. Gulf Arab nations have a reliance on desalination for basic water needs, as the plant converts seawater into drinking water, proving to be a lifesaver and preserving some remote regions in the Gulf during drought.