Iran sets up Hormuz transit authority, ships now required to seek clearance and pay

The PGSA announced in its May 18 post on X that it is now the "legal entity and representative authority" responsible for managing passage through the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of the Iranian government. (x\@PGSA_IRAN)

Written by Utkarshini Gupta

Tehran has institutionalised its control over the Strait of Hormuz by formally launching the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), declaring that no vessel may transit the strategic waterway without its explicit approval, CNN reported.

The announcement came through a pointed social media move. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council shared the PGSA’s new official X account on Monday, signalling that Tehran is formalising its control over Strait of Hormuz traffic into a permanent institutional framework. In its debut post on @PGSA_IRAN, the authority declared: “In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments.” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy promptly reshared the same post, leaving no ambiguity about who stands behind the authority.