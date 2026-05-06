Iran bets on new maritime system for ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

With Donald Trump issuing a new warning saying the “bombing starts” if Iran doesn’t agree to America’s new proposal to end the conflict, Tehran reportedly launched a new mechanism to govern the maritime traffic transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.
Strait of Hormuz Under Pressure
The key waterway, responsible for 20 percent of global oil transit, remains reportedly blocked by US and Iran for commercial shipping while America paused its “Project Freedom” which aimed to guide vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran Introduces New Maritime Control Mechanism
As per the new mechanism, reported by Iran’s Press TV, all the ships which plan to transit through the Strait of Hormuz are poised to receive an email from the official address info@PGSA.ir which would detail the rules and regulations for the vessels passage. The email is linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).
Mandatory Permits for Transit
Vessels, intending to transit through the strait, need to secure a transit permit before crossing one of the world’s most critical oil shipping chokepoints. In the new framework, ships would be required to adjust their operations according to the new guidelines.
The draft bill also proposes to introduce a tolling system for the ships belonging to non-hostile nations.
Conflicting Claims Over Naval Confrontation
Meanwhile, Fars news agency reported that Iran’s naval forces fired missiles at US warship on Monday as it claimed that the American destroyers ignored repeated calls to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz.
Story continues below this ad
However, the US Central Command denied the allegations and said that no US Navy ships were struck by the Iranian military. The statement added, “US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.”
Mixed Signals: Diplomacy vs Escalation
President Trump earlier announced that “great progress” had been made in talks with Iran while halting the “Project Freedom” as Iranian media called the move a “US failure”. Though the oil prices, which had been soaring after renewed strikes in the UAE, plunged on Wednesday.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More