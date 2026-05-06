Iran bets on new maritime system for ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

The key waterway, responsible for 20 percent of global oil transit, remains reportedly blocked by US and Iran for commercial shipping. (AI Generated Image)

With Donald Trump issuing a new warning saying the “bombing starts” if Iran doesn’t agree to America’s new proposal to end the conflict, Tehran reportedly launched a new mechanism to govern the maritime traffic transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz Under Pressure

The key waterway, responsible for 20 percent of global oil transit, remains reportedly blocked by US and Iran for commercial shipping while America paused its “Project Freedom” which aimed to guide vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Introduces New Maritime Control Mechanism

As per the new mechanism, reported by Iran’s Press TV, all the ships which plan to transit through the Strait of Hormuz are poised to receive an email from the official address info@PGSA.ir which would detail the rules and regulations for the vessels passage. The email is linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).