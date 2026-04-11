Iran laid mines in Strait of Hormuz. Now it can’t find them all: Here’s why

Trump has called for the immediate reopening of the strait as part of a ceasefire. (AP Photo)

Iran’s attempt to choke the Strait of Hormuz has run into a problem: it cannot locate and remove all the mines it deployed in the waterway. US officials told The New York Times that poor mapping and drifting devices have made any quick return to normal shipping unlikely.

The issue is now at the centre of high-stakes talks in Islamabad, where reopening the route has been linked to any pause in hostilities. Washington has urged Tehran to quickly reopen the chokepoint and allow more traffic, but Iran has said any increase would face “technical limitations”, a signal, US officials say, of its inability to clear the waters at scale.