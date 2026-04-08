Iran to charge $1 per barrel of oil passing through Strait of Hormuz after ‘ceasefire’: Report

For any vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the decision is taken by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. (AI Generated Image)

Iran is reportedly planning to levy a transit fee on every oil vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz and has said that it’ll demand the shipping companies to pay the toll in cryptocurrency as the Islamic Republic seeks to keep the control over the passage of key waterway.

According to Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union spokesperson Hamid Hosseini, Tehran is seeking to charge fees from any oil tanker passing and to assess each ship. “Iran needs to monitor what goes in and out of the strait to ensure these two weeks aren’t used for transferring weapons,” Hosseini added, Financial Times reported.