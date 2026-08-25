‘Where to kill Barron Trump?’ Iran state TV airs chilling video; US reacts

A video broadcast on Iranian state television has explicitly targeted US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, claiming that his movements have been monitored and alleging a $10 million bounty for his killing. The US Secret Service has confirmed it is aware of the video, while the bounty claim has not been independently verified, CNN reported.

The nearly three-minute video, broadcast on Channel 3 of Iranian state television and released by media affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claims to identify locations associated with Barron, including his university, escort vehicles and Secret Service positions. It says his movements have been “fully monitored”, though the claims have not been independently verified, Euronews reported.

Video claims to track Barron’s movements

The video is titled “Where and how should we kill Barron Trump?” It claims to show his university, escort vehicles and Secret Service positions and says his movements have been “fully monitored”.

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The broadcast also alleges that a woman managed to get past Barron’s Secret Service protection, met him privately and passed information to the programme’s makers. It further claims that Barron communicates through voice and text on Xbox away from his security detail. Euronews said it could not independently verify these claims.

The video also alleges that “a girl” managed to get past Barron’s Secret Service protection, met him privately and passed information to the programme’s makers. It further claims that Barron communicates through voice and text on Xbox away from his security detail. Euronews said it could not independently verify any of these claims.

Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring confirmed to CNN that the agency was aware of the video.

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“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Herring told CNN. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

CNN reported that the video appears to be the first public threat from Iranian media specifically targeting Barron, although Iranian hardline media have previously carried threats against Trump and Melania Trump. A federal law-enforcement source told CNN that the Barron video forms part of a broader campaign targeting the Trump family.

Similar threats against Trump family

According to Euronews, the broadcast follows a July video by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency titled “Where and how is Melania Trump accessible?”, which detailed Melania Trump’s movements in New York and alleged vulnerabilities in her security. The New York Post also reported in May on an alleged plot targeting Ivanka Trump.

Iranian state media have also previously targeted Trump himself. In July, a billboard in Tehran showed Trump apparently dead in a coffin alongside the words “We will kill Trump”. Another video purported to map the route of his motorcade between airports and his homes in Florida and New York. The Secret Service said it was reviewing that footage.

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Threats linked to Soleimani, Khamenei deaths

The threats come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and follow the killing of Qassem Soleimani in a 2020 US strike. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened retaliation over his death. More recently, Iranian state-media commentators have invoked the Islamic concept of “qisas”, or retributive justice, while discussing the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the February 28 US-Israeli strikes.

Some Iranian state media commentators have framed threats against Trump through the Islamic concept of “qisas”, or retributive justice. Mohammad-Javad Larijani called it the Islamic Republic’s “inalienable right”, saying, “We will do whatever is in our power, and there is no international legal barrier to stop us.”

Another state broadcaster commentator, Mohsen Ghanbarian, said: “If we do not carry out qisas on Trump, if we do not punish our leader’s killer, the current leader and the leaders of the Islamic Republic will always have to live in hiding.”

What has US said about the video?

Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring told CNN that the agency was aware of the broadcast and investigates anything that could be perceived as a threat to people under its protection. He declined to discuss specific protective-intelligence matters, citing operational security.