Iran slams US for trying to ‘blackmail’ Indian captain of disputed oil tanker

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Wednesday accused the Trump administration of attempting to “blackmail” the captain of the Iranian tanker with “several million dollars” to steer the vessel to a country that would impound it on behalf of the US.

Zarif was referring to a report in the Financial Times that claimed Captain Akhilesh Kumar of Indian origin had received a letter from the US State Department offering to pay a large sum of money in exchange for possession of the contentious tanker, now known as Adrian Darya 1. The US said the offer was “good news” for Kumar, and that life would be “much harder” for him if he refused.

“Having failed at piracy, the US resorts to outright blackmail – deliver us Iran’s oil and receive several million dollars or be sanctioned yourself,” Zarif said. “Sounds very similar to the Oval Office invitation I received a few weeks back. It is becoming a pattern,” he added.

The letter addressed to Kumar on August 26 reportedly stated: “This is Brian Hook… I work for secretary of state Mike Pompeo and serve as the US Representative for Iran. I am writing with good news.

“With this money you can have any life you wish and be well-off in old age… If you choose not to take this easy path, life will be much harder for you,” it added.

After Kumar failed to respond to the letter, Hook reportedly sent him another message saying the US Treasury had imposed sanctions on him.

Why the tanker caused tensions between Iran and the West

The tanker, initially called Grace 1, was seized by Britain off Gibraltar in July after authorities suspected it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria — a breach of European Union sanctions.

A British court later ordered its release after Iran assured the oil wouldn’t go to Syria.

The US, which believes the ship is still heading for Syria despite Iran’s assurance, has been tracking its movements and continues to make efforts to seize it. Pompeo had earlier said: “It was a big mistake to trust Zarif.”

The US’ move to reach out to Kumar can’t be seen in isolation. According to FT, Hook, who heads the state department’s Iran Action Group, has made several attempts to reach out to captains this year to inform them that helping Iran comes at a heavy price.

Hook told FT, “Iran knows that the success of our pressure campaign depends on vigorous enforcement of oil sanctions. We have collapsed Iran’s oil exports in a short period of time. We are working very closely with the maritime community to disrupt and deter illicit oil exports.”

His offer to Kumar reportedly came under the country’s “Rewards for Justice” — a 1984 programme to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from Financial Times)