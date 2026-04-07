Iran signals flexibility on talks but still pushes preconditions, says Pakistani official

Workers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit early Monday by a U.S.-Israeli strike, in Tehran, Iran, Monday (AP Photo)

As the US-Israel Iran war entered the 39th day, a Pakistani security official said Iran has signalled flexibility on talks, but continued to push preconditions.

However, two Pakistani sources were quoted as saying by Reuters that Iran missile strikes on Saudi targets risk derailing negotiations.

On Tuesday, Iran hit Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical complex, the heart of the kingdom’s downstream energy sector and housing multi-billion-dollar joint ventures, Reuters reported.

Jubail, a sprawling industrial city, houses massive joint ventures between state-backed oil giant Saudi Aramco and its petrochemical subsidiary SABIC, and Western energy majors.

The IRGC said the attacks ⁠were “in ​response to the enemy’s crimes in the aggression against (Iran’s) Asaluyeh petrochemical plants,” which had reportedly been hit by several explosions overnight.