Iran signals flexibility on talks but still pushes preconditions, says Pakistani official

Efforts are underway to bring both sides to talk, Pakistani sources said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readKochiUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 06:29 PM IST
train warningWorkers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit early Monday by a U.S.-Israeli strike, in Tehran, Iran, Monday (AP Photo)
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As the US-Israel Iran war entered the 39th day, a Pakistani security official said Iran has signalled flexibility on talks, but continued to push preconditions.

However, two Pakistani sources were quoted as saying by Reuters that Iran missile strikes on Saudi targets risk derailing negotiations.

On Tuesday, Iran hit Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical complex, the heart of the kingdom’s downstream energy sector and housing multi-billion-dollar joint ventures, Reuters reported.

Jubail, a sprawling industrial city, houses massive joint ventures between state-backed oil giant Saudi Aramco and its petrochemical subsidiary SABIC, and Western energy majors.

The IRGC said the attacks ⁠were “in ​response to the enemy’s crimes in the aggression against (Iran’s) Asaluyeh petrochemical plants,” which had reportedly been hit by several explosions overnight.

The IRGC said in a statement it had “effectively targeted with medium-range missiles and several ‌suicide drones” the Sadara complex, a $20 billion joint venture between Aramco and Dow that was shut last week, and other facilities in Jubail including one belonging to ExxonMobil.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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