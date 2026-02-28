Iran tells ships passage through Strait of Hormuz ‘not allowed’: Report

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint for oil and gas exports. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Vessels operating in the Gulf have reported receiving warnings indicating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime authorities and shipping industry sources quoted by Reuters.

The strategic waterway, responsible for a significant portion of global oil exports, is at the centre of mounting geopolitical tensions.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Saturday it had received multiple reports from ships in the Arabian Gulf that they were being told the Strait of Hormuz was closed — potentially preventing further passage, the Reuters said in a report.

In a separate report, the agency cited an official with the European Union’s naval mission Aspides who reported that vessels have been receiving VHF radio transmissions from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) instructing that “no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz.”