Iran tells ships passage through Strait of Hormuz ‘not allowed’: Report

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway, responsible for a significant portion of global oil exports, is at the centre of mounting geopolitical tensions.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 28, 2026 11:42 PM IST
Strait of Hormuz closureThe Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint for oil and gas exports. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vessels operating in the Gulf have reported receiving warnings indicating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime authorities and shipping industry sources quoted by Reuters.

The strategic waterway, responsible for a significant portion of global oil exports, is at the centre of mounting geopolitical tensions.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Saturday it had received multiple reports from ships in the Arabian Gulf that they were being told the Strait of Hormuz was closed — potentially preventing further passage, the Reuters said in a report.

In a separate report, the agency cited an official with the European Union’s naval mission Aspides who reported that vessels have been receiving VHF radio transmissions from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) instructing that “no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz.”

Must Read | Israel, US strike Iran: What it means for oil flow via Strait of Hormuz, what are India’s concerns

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint for oil and gas exports. It forms the narrow neck between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, linking producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates with broader global markets.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum supplies transit through this waterway, underlining its importance for global energy security and supply chains.

A disruption in traffic through the strait could have immediate consequences for international energy markets, driving up crude oil prices and impacting shipping insurance and logistics worldwide.

Story continues below this ad

While these maritime warnings and reports of closure messages are circulating widely, Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed an official decree to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments