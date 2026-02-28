Iran tells ships passage through Strait of Hormuz ‘not allowed’: Report

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vessels operating in the Gulf have reported receiving warnings indicating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime authorities and shipping industry sources quoted by Reuters.
The strategic waterway, responsible for a significant portion of global oil exports, is at the centre of mounting geopolitical tensions.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Saturday it had received multiple reports from ships in the Arabian Gulf that they were being told the Strait of Hormuz was closed — potentially preventing further passage, the Reuters said in a report.
In a separate report, the agency cited an official with the European Union’s naval mission Aspides who reported that vessels have been receiving VHF radio transmissions from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) instructing that “no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz.”
The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint for oil and gas exports. It forms the narrow neck between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, linking producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates with broader global markets.
Roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum supplies transit through this waterway, underlining its importance for global energy security and supply chains.
A disruption in traffic through the strait could have immediate consequences for international energy markets, driving up crude oil prices and impacting shipping insurance and logistics worldwide.
While these maritime warnings and reports of closure messages are circulating widely, Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed an official decree to close the Strait of Hormuz.
