What are Tehran’s seven conditions to end US-Iran war

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei says the US has accepted some of Tehran's seven conditions to end the war, but its reply falls short. Five of the conditions have been made public.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
3 min readOct 12, 2026 12:33 PM IST First published on: Oct 12, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Iran US IsraelMohsen Rezaei , Iran’s security chief. (File Photo)

Iran has said that the United States has agreed to some of Tehran’s seven conditions to end the war in West Asia, but added that Washington’s reply is “insufficient”. The announcement was made by Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei, who is also the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Rezaei has however not made public the seven conditions proposed by Iran or list the ones rejected by the US, according to Al Jazeera. The Iranian senior official told Al Jazeera earlier that the demands included an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Iran also says the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until every condition is met. Iran put the plan forward during the UN General Assembly, and the US replied through Qatari go-betweens. Reuters says the White House did not respond at once to a request for comment.

Iran War
Iranian women hold their country’s flags during a protest to condemn France’s “violent crackdown on students demonstrations and human rights violations” in front of the French Embassy in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The conditions made public so far

Rezaei has named these conditions in an earlier interview with the channel:

  • An end to the war on all fronts
  • The release of frozen Iranian funds
  • The lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran
  • An end to US interference in Iran’s internal affairs
  • An end to all US attacks on Iranian territory

That is five of the seven. Rezaei has not given the other two in the text.

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What Rezaei said about the US reply

Rezaei said Iran told the Americans that the strait would stay closed to them, and that there would be no talks, until the conditions are met, as quoted by Reuters. He said the US accepted some of the conditions, while others remain unclear, and that Washington must explain the unclear points. He also said Iran is no longer in the process of replying to the Americans, according to Reuters.

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Under the plan, the strait could reopen and normal ship traffic return within seven days if the conditions were met, Reuters reports. Iran said in late September that it had received a US response to an earlier proposal to revive the collapsed ceasefire in the Gulf. That came days after US President Donald Trump said he had rejected it.

Mediators and the war

Qatar and other mediators have been passing messages between Washington and Tehran to try to end the conflict and reopen the strait, Reuters reports. Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed through Hormuz, according to Reuters. The war began at the end of February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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