What are Tehran’s seven conditions to end US-Iran war

Iran has said that the United States has agreed to some of Tehran’s seven conditions to end the war in West Asia, but added that Washington’s reply is “insufficient”. The announcement was made by Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei, who is also the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Rezaei has however not made public the seven conditions proposed by Iran or list the ones rejected by the US, according to Al Jazeera. The Iranian senior official told Al Jazeera earlier that the demands included an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Iran also says the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until every condition is met. Iran put the plan forward during the UN General Assembly, and the US replied through Qatari go-betweens. Reuters says the White House did not respond at once to a request for comment.

Iranian women hold their country’s flags during a protest to condemn France’s “violent crackdown on students demonstrations and human rights violations” in front of the French Embassy in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The conditions made public so far

Rezaei has named these conditions in an earlier interview with the channel:

An end to the war on all fronts

The release of frozen Iranian funds

The lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran

An end to US interference in Iran’s internal affairs

An end to all US attacks on Iranian territory

That is five of the seven. Rezaei has not given the other two in the text.

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What Rezaei said about the US reply

Rezaei said Iran told the Americans that the strait would stay closed to them, and that there would be no talks, until the conditions are met, as quoted by Reuters. He said the US accepted some of the conditions, while others remain unclear, and that Washington must explain the unclear points. He also said Iran is no longer in the process of replying to the Americans, according to Reuters.

Under the plan, the strait could reopen and normal ship traffic return within seven days if the conditions were met, Reuters reports. Iran said in late September that it had received a US response to an earlier proposal to revive the collapsed ceasefire in the Gulf. That came days after US President Donald Trump said he had rejected it.

Mediators and the war

Qatar and other mediators have been passing messages between Washington and Tehran to try to end the conflict and reopen the strait, Reuters reports. Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed through Hormuz, according to Reuters. The war began at the end of February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.