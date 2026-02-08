Iran sentences Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to 7 more years in prison

Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture. (Reuters)

Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike, supporters said Sunday.

Mohammadi’s supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi. Mohammadi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X.