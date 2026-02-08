Bajaj
Iran sentences Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to 7 more years in prison

Mohammadi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X.

By: AP
1 min readDubaiFeb 8, 2026 09:53 PM IST First published on: Feb 8, 2026 at 09:53 PM IST
Narges Mohammadi IranIranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture. (Reuters)

Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike, supporters said Sunday.

Mohammadi’s supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi. Mohammadi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X.

“She has been sentenced to six years in prison for ‘gathering and collusion’ and one and a half years for propaganda and two-year travel ban,” he wrote.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence.

Supporters say Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since Feb. 2.

