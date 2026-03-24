Iran names security council chief Ali Larijani’s replacement

Emergency personnel work at the site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 24, 2026. (REUTERS)

More than a week after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council’s secretary Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli airstrike, Tehran has named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as his replacement. Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.

Zolghadr reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard and has been serving as the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council.