Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program ‘assassinated’

This handout image supplied by the IIPA (Iran International Photo Agency) shows a view of the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as the first fuel is loaded, on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, southern Iran. Photographer: Handout/Getty Images Europe

Iranian state television is reporting that a scientist that Israel has alleged led a military nuclear program in early 2000s has been “assassinated.”

State TV Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It said it would offer more information shortly.

Read | Trump sought options for attacking Iran to stop its nuclear program

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called “Amad”, or “Hope” program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

Also Read | The nuclear deal Iran has stepped away from; what happens next

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that “Amad” program ended in the early 2000s. Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister is alleging the killing has “serious indications” of an Israeli role.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined to comment, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has named the scientist slain outside of Tehran.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice with serious indications of Israeli role hows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.