Iran says Ukrainian jet with 176 aboard was downed by two short-range missiles

FILE PHOTO: General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752 FILE PHOTO: General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752

A Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on Jan. 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in a second preliminary investigation report.

The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, according to the report.

It also said:

* Plane took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet

* Aircraft disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.

* Aircraft moved past a residential area and its first physical contact with the ground was at a public park. Plane was torn apart as it moved through a football pitch, nearby farmland and gardens

* The retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are “some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world” and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them

* French and US accident investigation agencies have refused to send necessary equipment to Iran for decoding the black boxes

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App