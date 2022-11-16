scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Iran says several French intelligence agents arrested during protests

The Islamic Republic has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the morality police.

Iranian Flag (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo)

Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday, as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country.

“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi said.

France’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 04:16:55 pm
