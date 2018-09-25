Iran says separatists aided by ‘Arab nations’ attacked military parade

Mourners carry a casket during a mass funeral for those who died in a terror attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. (AP) Mourners carry a casket during a mass funeral for those who died in a terror attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. (AP)

Iran said it has identified the separatist perpetrators of a deadly attack on a military parade and arrested 22 people who helped the assailants.

The five people who carried out the Sept. 22 shooting in Ahvaz city, killing Revolutionary Guards and civilians including a child, were members of “separatist groups backed by some Arab nations,” the Intelligence Ministry said in a statement published by the state-run Iranian Students News Agency.

Both Islamic State and an Arab group in the area claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the worst militant attacks in Iran’s modern history.

It has heightened existing Middle East tensions as leaders accused Gulf Arab nations of supporting the gunmen. Speaking on Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the “cowardly action” had been conducted by those “whose hands are in the pockets of Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.” Iran has promised to avenge the deaths.

Saudi Arabia is Iran’s chief regional foe and is backing President Donald Trump’s drive to isolate Iran and re-impose crippling sanctions against its economy. Security forces found explosives as well as military and communication equipment at a house used by those detained for assisting the operation, according to the statement, which didn’t identify the people.

Ahvaz has been the subject of several attacks by separatist groups over the past 10 years. In November 2012, intelligence officials announced the arrest of several members of a “terrorist group” operating in Khuzestan that had planned at least three bombings in Ahvaz targeting government offices and banks.

