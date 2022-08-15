Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

August 15, 2022 1:09:43 pm
Salman Rushdie and his supporters are the only people to blame for Friday’s attack on the novelist, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Rushdie is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state.
Freedom of speech does not justify Rushdie’s insults against religion in his writing, ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a news briefing.
The Indian-born writer has lived with a bounty on his head since the publication of his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” which is viewed by some Muslims as containing blasphemous passages.
Subscriber Only Stories
In 1989 Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling on Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication.
The Iranian government said in 1998 it would no longer back the fatwa, and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.
“Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular outrage by insulting Islamic sanctities and crossing the red lines of 1.5 billion Muslims,” Kanaani said.
“During the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than himself and his supporters worthy of reproach, reproach and condemnation…No one has the right to accuse Iran in this regard.”
He said Iran had no other information about Rushdie’s assailant except what had appeared in media.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
In I-Day speech, Goa CM Pramod Sawant vows to keep state’s social harmony intact
Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, daughter Ira Khan urge fans to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Don’t let a hate campaign destroy something beautiful’
75th Independence Day: Railways ministry shares video of tricolour flying high at Manipur’s Noney bridge
Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations: KCNA
Scotland to be first country to provide free period products
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women, pride in Indian roots
Independence Day 2022: Hansal Mehta, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on what it means to show patriotism on screen in India today
Independence Day: Trials for drone-based healthcare network launched in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district
Understanding ‘Karkidaka Chikitsa’, the rejuvenating and detoxifying Ayurvedic treatment for monsoon
Speeding truck kills 5 ‘padayatris’, injures 4 in Rajasthan
Former BJP MLA threatened at gunpoint in Rajasthan
Independence Day 2022: Stalin invokes Gandhi’s ideals, says Dravidian model takes forward Mahatma’s vision