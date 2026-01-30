‘No two-hour war’: Iran says response to US military attack would be ‘swift and decisive’

A Hezbollah supporter waves an Iranian flag during a rally to show their solidarity with the Iranian government, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A top Iranian Military official has warned that Tehran’s response to a potential US attack on the country would be immediate and decisive. Iran’s military spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the Armed Forces are now operating under clear instructions that leave no room for delay if the enemy repeats a “miscalculation.”

“If the enemy commits another foolish move and once again falls into miscalculation, we will respond instantly and in real time,” Akraminia was quoted as saying by Iran’s state-owned Press TV.

According to Akraminia, the experience from Iran’s response to the US and Israeli strike on its nuclear facilities has fundamentally reshaped the military posture and rules of engagement.

“We learned in the 12-day war that hesitation and giving the enemy time is absolutely unacceptable. The response must be immediate, and this has been formally communicated as a directive to the Armed Forces.”

He also claimed that Iran’s adversaries are under the false impression that the regime has been weakened and can be overthrown quickly.

“This was the core American miscalculation,” Akraminia said. “They believed that with a swift military operation they could create disorder, push the system into crisis, and move toward regime overthrow and even the disintegration of Iran. But the world witnessed something completely different.”

He warned against any new illusion in Washington that a limited or symbolic strike could be launched and quickly concluded.

“This is not a scenario where the US president orders an operation and two hours later tweets that it’s over,” he said. “That kind of thinking is pure fantasy. Such an attack would ignite a fire that would engulf the entire West Asia region.”

The comments come as the US is ramping up its military presence around Iran, which many see as a prelude to a major operation.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that an armada, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, is on its way to the Islamic Republic.

The US on Friday imposed additional sanctions against Iran ‘s interior minister, accusing Eskandar Momeni of repressing nationwide protests that have challenged Tehran’s theocratic government.

The administration says Momeni has overseen Iran’s law enforcement forces that are responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protesters.