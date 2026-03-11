Iran says ‘most intense operation’ launched as Middle East war enters Day 12; here are top developments
The new barrage comes as Israel and several Gulf countries reported aerial interceptions and alarms as Tehran continues to set up attacks targeting its neighbours and key US installations across the region.
As the rapidly intensifying conflict in the Middle East entered its 12th day, Iran said that it has launched the “most intense and heaviest operation” since the beginning of the war.
Footage released by Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency showed missiles being fired into the air, according to CNN.
The new barrage comes as Israel and several Gulf countries reported aerial interceptions and alarms as Tehran continues to set up attacks targeting its neighbours and key US installations across the region.
Here are the top developments from the 12th day of the war:
Two drones fall near Dubai airport, Indian among 4 injured: Two drones fell in the vicinity of the Dubai International Airport (DXB), wounding two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian national. “Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.
Cargo vessel hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: A cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire onboard, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. “It has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz, which has resulted in a fire onboard,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.
Israeli forces strike residential building in central Beirut: Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on a residential building in central Beirut, sparking a fire and causing major structural damage across several floors of the building.
Story continues below this ad
Saudi Arabia intercepts and destroys drones, missiles: Saudi Defence Ministry issued separate statements, announcing that it has downed 4 drones in the Eastern Province, 2 drones in the Empty Quarter on their way to Shaybah field, 2 drones in the Eastern Province, 3 drones in the Empty Quarter on their way to Shaybah field, 2 drones in the Empty Quarter on their way to Shaybah field, 2 drones in the Eastern Province, 5 drones east of Al Kharj Governorate, 2 drones in Hafr Al Batin, 6 ballistic missiles launched towards Prince Sultan airbase, 1 ballistic missile launched towards the Eastern Province, and 2 drones in the Empty Quarter on their way to Shaybah field.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More