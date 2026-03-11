Iran says ‘most intense operation’ launched as Middle East war enters Day 12; here are top developments

As the rapidly intensifying conflict in the Middle East entered its 12th day, Iran said that it has launched the “most intense and heaviest operation” since the beginning of the war.

Footage released by Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency showed missiles being fired into the air, according to CNN.

The new barrage comes as Israel and several Gulf countries reported aerial interceptions and alarms as Tehran continues to set up attacks targeting its neighbours and key US installations across the region.

Here are the top developments from the 12th day of the war:

Two drones fall near Dubai airport, Indian among 4 injured: Two drones fell in the vicinity of the Dubai International Airport (DXB), wounding two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian national. “Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.